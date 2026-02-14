Ahead Of The Mandalorian And Grogu, Jon Favreau Addresses His Star Wars Future

Jon Favreau might as well be considered Disney royalty at this point, having not only directed the live-action remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King, but also continued to play Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after directing the first two Iron Man movies. However, it’s through Star Wars that Favreau has shined brightest over at the Mouse House, as he created the Disney+ subscription-exclusive shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as directed and co-wrote the upcoming 2026 movie The Mandalorian & Grogu. But what does Favreau’s future in this franchise look like after its release?

The filmmaker addressed this while speaking at a special event that unveiled the first toys and merchandise for The Mandalorian & Grogu (via Polygon). This is the first upcoming Star Wars movie since the release of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, but it sounds like once it’s been delivered to the public, Favreau wants to step away from a galaxy far, far away. In his words:

I've been working on Star Wars now for seven years, and to be able to step up to doing it as a film feels like a culmination of what I'm working on.

While some fans of Jon Favreau might be disappointed to learn he’s preparing to leave Star Wars behind him once The Mandalorian & Grogu is out, he’s also given more to this franchise than most. Even before The Mandalorian’s premiere in 2019, he’d voiced Pre Vizsla in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Then, on top of his behind-the-scenes work on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, he also voiced Paz Vizsla on both shows, and is credited as an executive producer on Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew. Few creatives will ever match that amount of work he put in.

That means of the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu continue after their cinematic debut, someone else will have to take the reins from Jon Favreau, whether that happens in another movie or The Mandalorian Season 4. It’s too soon to tell what will happen on that front, as Disney and Lucasfilm will undoubtedly wait to see how The Mandalorian & Grogu performs in theaters before deciding how to proceed. There was also a time when newly-installed Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni was going to make a movie tying together all the New Republic-set Star Wars shows, but there’s been no update on that project in a long time.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, but specific story details are still being kept secret. In addition to Pedro Pascal reprising Din Djarin, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver as a New Republic colonel named Ward and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta, Jabba the Hutt’s jacked son. If this is indeed the last time Jon Favreau contributes to the Star Wars franchise, my fingers are crossed he ends his run with a bang.