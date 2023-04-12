Pedro Pascal's Response To Potentially Appearing In A Star Wars Movie Is Something I'd Love To Hear From The Mandalorian's Din Djarin

Star Wars Celebration 2023 was jam-packed with pleasant surprises, including the news that Dave Filoni is making a film that will tie together the events of several of the franchise's Disney+ shows. There aren't many details about the movie so far, but obviously fans are curious about whether or not stars like Pedro Pascal would be included in such a movie. Well, Pascal dropped his thoughts on the potential of playing Din Djarin on the big screen, and it's just what fans want to hear.

Pedro Pascal took some time to film a video for Esquire about various questions regarding The Last of Us and, of course, The Mandalorian. When asked about whether or not he saw Din Djarin joining the Star Wars films one day, the actor had one simple and enthusiastic response:

Fuck yeah.

I'm not too surprised to learn that Pedro Pascal is absolutely down with the idea of reprising his role as Din Djarin in a Star Wars movie. Few actors would pass up the chance to take their television character to a movie, especially in a franchise as big as this. While we still don't know with 100% certainty whether or not Din will be a part of the movie, it does seem like Pascal will not be an obstacle to that happening.

And, of course, the movie itself does sound like it will easily lend itself to Pedro Pascal reprising his role. After all, Filoni's movie is tied to the Star Wars shows we binge with our Disney+ subscription and is set in the New Republic era that The Mandalorian takes place. Granted, I'm sure there will be plenty of connections to characters from Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett, but at the same time, do we really believe that Grogu's dad is going to be left out of the major movie that will tie all these shows together?

It doesn't seem likely, unless, of course, Din should die before this movie is made. Even then, it feels like no popular character can ever truly die in Star Wars, and the fact that this movie seems like it'll at least reference the events behind Emperor Palpatine's resurrection should be evidence enough of that. Plus, Grogu seems pretty advanced with The Force in Season 3, so I think he'll only get better at protecting Din as this series continues.

For now, Pedro Pascal remains the star of The Mandalorian, which is buzzing through Season 3 and is already on track for Season 4. This current season has certainly been a departure from what we've seen in the previous two seasons, though it does seem like more work is being done to flesh out the universe and this timeline in Star Wars. Perhaps it's a natural consequence of the fact there's going to be a movie to tie it all together now, which means Din has to be a part of some storytelling rather than just running and gunning his way through planets.

Catch up on The Mandalorian right now by watching Season 3 over on Disney+. We likely still have quite a ways to go before Dave Filoni's movie or any of the other ones that were announced are in theaters, so watching these shows would be a great way to kill time in the interim.