Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter Comments Are A Breath Of Fresh Franchise Air, And I Hope This Isn't Just An Exception
Hear me out.
There are major film franchises, and then there's the Star Wars movies. George Lucas' galaxy (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) continues to expand thanks to upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows. The franchise has been missing from the big screen since the end of The Rise of Skywalker, but that'll change thanks to a few forthcoming films. Chief among them is Shawn Levy's Starfighter, and his latest comments about the project are exciting (and I hope will extend to other movies).
Star Wars: Starfighter started filming back in June, and fans are eager for any information about what's to come. While Lucasfilm is keeping its cards close to the chest, Levy spoke to EW about his work on the project, teasing:
It really sounds like Starfighter is a dream gig for Shawn Levy. He's seemingly able to put his own spin on the Star Wars franchise, without worrying about it being part of a larger trilogy. He doesn't have to do any set ups for the future, and can just tell a singular story. And I'm hoping that this isn't the exception to the property as a whole.
When Disney acquired Lucasfilm, it quickly started pumping out new content. In addition to Star Wars' sequel trilogy, a few standalone projects were also released: Rogue One and Solo. But after the latter failed to resonate with audiences, plans for more of these movies were put on pause. At least, until now.
Shawn Levy has had a ton of success with genre work, so he seems like the perfect person to bring back Star Wars standalone movies. Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records, and his efforts on Stranger Things has also been acclaimed. He's got goodwill from audiences, and it should be fascinating to see what he does with the galaxy far, far away.
I personally loved both Rogue One and Solo, and appreciated being able to see a Star Wars movie with a more contained story. Solo's ending set up future stories, but they never actually came to fruition. We'll just have to see what Starfighter will bring to the table.
Star Wars: Starfighter is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2027. Since its not part of the 2026 movie release list, we'll have to be patient ahead of getting any footage or more information.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
