‘If I’ve Learned Anything’: Shawn Levy Explains How Stranger Things Influenced His Work On Star Wars: Starfighter

The 2026 movie schedule has something we haven’t seen in a long time. It’s been over five years since The Rise of Skywalker became the last Star Wars movie to be on the big screen. This year, we will get The Mandalorian and Grogu, bringing the franchise’s small-screen hit to theaters, but that's not the only upcoming Star Wars movie. A year later, we’ll actually get another big-screen Star Wars adventure in Star Wars: Starfighter.
The latter film will star Ryan Gosling and is directed by Shawn Levy. Levy just officially wrapped one major franchise, as a producer/director of Stranger Things, and he recently told THR that the Netflix series helped prepare him for directing the movie in a galaxy far, far away. It showed him that, as big as a movie might feel, what’s important to a story is often quite small. He explained….
Even though we haven’t seen Star Wars on the big screen in quite some time, despite numerous attempts to get Star Wars movies made, you’d still have to call it one of the biggest franchises ever. It’s not hard to imagine a director becoming at least a bit intimidated by it all. There are expectations both on the fan side (that the movie will live up to some of the biggest blockbusters ever mad) and likely a lot of expectations on the other side as well. Specifically, that the movie will be a big hit and bring in a lot of box office money.
One thing that might be working in Shawn Levy’s favor here is that Star Wars: Starfighter is going to be something unlike any Star Wars movie we’ve seen so far. It won’t have three seasons of television that preceded it, and as far as we’re aware, it’s not connected to the massive big-screen franchise beyond taking place in the same universe. It’s a completely standalone entry with new characters and an original story.
That at least has the potential to allow Levy to not consider the massive scale of the franchise in the same way that another Star Wars movie, like the planned new Daisy Ridley film that will continue the story of Rey, will have to do. At the same time, in both cases, Levy is almost certainly correct that the “human scale’ of the movie is what’s important. If the movie tells a compelling story with equally compelling characters, fans will likely enjoy it.
