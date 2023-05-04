Samuel L. Jackson’s Getting His May The Fourth On, And Please Tell Me Where I Can Get That Mace Windu Sweatshirt

Today is May 4th, a.k.a. May the Fourth, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, a.k.a. a day when fans can celebrate their love for the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away… well, more than they do on a regular basis, anyway. But various celebrities also get in on this action year after year, including those who’ve participated in the Star Wars movies in order and/or TV shows. Take Samuel L. Jackson: he’s getting his May the Fourth on this year with a delightful sweatshirt featuring his character, Mace Windu, and good news, we’ll tell you where to get it!

Jackson memorably played Mace during the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, as well as voiced him for the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie released in 2008. The purple lightsaber-wielding Jedi made the #1 spot of the actor’s five favorite characters, so should we really be surprised he’d don a Mace-centric sweatshirt on today of all days? Check out the stellar fashion choice he displayed on his Instagram page, as well as some other cool Star Wars shirts:

We may not see the “BMF” inscription on May Windu’s lightsaber during Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith (a callback to his Pulp Fiction character Jules Winfield), but all these years later, he still fits that classification quite nicely, and you won’t have any trouble finding fans who see him as one of the coolest Star Wars characters ever. As such, some, if not most of you reading this might want to score this Mace Windu sweatshirt for yourself, and that’s easy enough to do.

As far as Mace himself goes, he met his demise in Revenge of the Sith when he had hit hands cut off by Anakin Skywalker, and was then subsequently electrocuted and tossed out a window by the now-disfigured Palpatine. However, Samuel L. Jackson theorized in 2016 that Mace actually survived that assault, and just last year, he reaffirmed his belief that Mace, as well as Ray Arnold from Jurassic Park, are still alive. Whether or not that will ever become official canon remains to be seen, but at least the actor looks at his Star Wars character fondly and scored that cool-looking hoodie to present on May the Fourth.

