Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Writer Explains Why He Wants To See More Of Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra
Some Star Wars fans are hoping to see Solo 2 happen after all.
Star Wars is one of the most popular film franchises of all time, with generations growing up on the galaxy far, far away. A ton of content has been released since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, including live-action shows, the sequel trilogy, and a few standalone films. Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is in the latter category, although plans for a sequel never came to fruition. And Solo’s writer recently explained why he still wants to see more of Emilia Clarke’s character Qi’ra.
Game of Thrones icon made a strong Star Wars entrance as Qi’ra in Solo, even getting to share a scene with Maul in his surprising cameo. Unfortunately we never got to see these narrative seeds bloom, thanks to the movie’s disappointing box office performance. Writer Jonathan Kasdan explained to THR why Clarke’s character was set up be such an important part of the franchise, saying:
And suddenly I’m feeling the need for a re-watch of Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the movie’s opening sequence, Han is able to escape Corellia, while Qi’ra is left behind and ends up joining Crimson Dawn. This one moment changed both of their lives’ forever, and by the end of the movie we see how it’ll further influence their future. Unfortunately we never got to actually see their story continue on the screen.
Jonathan Kasdan’s comments to THR come as he was promoting the release of the Willow series on Disney+. Eventually he weighed in on Solo, and the ongoing chatter online about the standalone movie finally getting a sequel. And it sounds like part of the reason why he’s still interested is related to Emilia Clarke’s performance as Qi’ra.
Later in that same conversation, Jonathan Karsdan further explained what makes Qi’ra such a great character. Namely it’s how she’s not a hero or a villain, instead operating within the margins of the Star Wars universe. He spoke about the Solo breakout character by saying:
The dichotomy between Han Solo and Qi’ra would have presumably grown even more in a sequel, especially after she killed Dryden Vos and took his place. And having Maul as a boss would no doubt create some high stakes situations. Unfortunately there’s currently no plans for the studio to continue that story.
While Solo 2 was scrapped after the first movie’s performance at the box office, Qi’ra’s story was continued through comic books. What’s more, she even got to eventually meet Leia, which is a wild crossover that wouldn’t be possible on the big screen. Since we’re in a drought of Star Wars movies, I wonder if a second Solo movie would be even more appealing.
All Star Wars movies are currently streaming on Disney+, where there will also be a variety of live-action shows airing throughout the year. In the meantime, checkout the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. We’ll just have to wait and see which if/when various announced Star Wars movies actually start filming.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
