Solo: A Star Wars Story Writer Shares A Message To Fans Hoping For A Sequel

There are beloved movie franchises, and then there’s the Star Wars movies . George Lucas’ colorful sci-fi world has entertained audiences for decades, with multiple generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. But there have been some stumbles during this time, including the disappointing performance of Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story . But some moviegoers are still keeping their fingers crossed that the project gets a follow-up, with Solo’s writer recently sharing a message for fans hoping for a sequel.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is somewhat infamous for its on set drama, as well as the fact that it was the franchise’s first flop at the box office . But the movie’s ending definitely set up exciting ideas for a sequel, especially when Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra contacted Maul and moved up in the ranks of Crimson Dawn. Solo co-writer Jon Kasdan was recently asked by ScreenRant about whether we’d see some of the movie’s narrative seeds appear in the future, saying:

I think we are. I think someday we’re gonna see what happened, and how Qi’ra sort of advanced through the world, through the crime syndicates. I’ve talked to Jon Favreau about it, and he’s a big fan of that movie and some of the stuff we built out. And I said, ‘Well, you’re the guy to figure it out.’ I always look to him to keep the story alive and keep it going.

Well, that’s exciting. While there’s currently no plans announced to continue the story of Solo or bring Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra back to the screen, Jon Kasdan seems confident that it’ll happen sometime down the line. And with Star Wars expanding thanks to both movies and live-action shows, it certainly seems like no corner of the galaxy is out of reach.

As far as the Star Wars timeline goes, there is definitely a focus being put on the time after the prequel trilogy but before A New Hope. Case in point: Disney+’s new series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which has brought back Ewan McGregor in the title role. Could Crimson Dawn come into play for the series, and therefore feature a return by 48 Maul and Qi’ra? We’ll just have to wait and see, especially if more than one season is going to happen on the streaming service.

Of course, Qi’ra and Maul weren’t the only enticing cliffhangers to come from the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story. We also saw Alden Ehrenreich’s Han and Chewbacca depart in the Millennium Falcon to Tatooine, in hopes of striking a deal with Jabba The Hutt. And who doesn’t want to see more of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian?

While Qi’ra hasn’t had another live-action appearance since Solo, she has appeared in Star Wars comics and even an animated short. Emilia Clarke seems like she’s still got passion for the character , so fans will have to wait and see if Jon Kasdan is correct in his assessment. Fingers crossed.