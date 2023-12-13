Star Wars: Adam Driver Reveals Original Plans For Kylo Ren, And It’s Not How The Rise Of Skywalker Went Down
Adam Driver played Kylo Ren in three Star Wars movies, but the character's story changed a lot.
There are popular movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up on the galaxy far, far away, and it continues to produce new content, both in movies and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. It's been a few years since the space opera was on the big screen, with the last movie that hit theaters being The Rise of Skywalker. Adam Driver recently revealed the original plans for his character Kylo Ren, and they're way different than what went down in Episode IX.
Driver became a household name when he debuted as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in The Force Awakens, portraying a villain who was pretty unstable. He'd reprise that role for two sequels, with Rise of Skywalker's ending finding him sacrificing himself and getting a redemption similar to Vader. But the Girls alum spoke on The Rich Eisen Show (via Collider), and revealed that Kylo Ren's redemption wasn't originally the plan. As he put it,
Well, now I've got FOMO. Because while Ben and Rey's connection was further explored in The Rise of Skywalker, it would have been badass to see him completely consumed by the Dark Side, perishing as Kylo Ren rather than Ben. Alas, that's not how things ultimately shook out, despite J.J. Abrams directing both The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.
Driver's comments help to peel back the curtain on what it's actually like working within the galaxy far, far away. While we signed on to bring one Kylo story to life, it was ultimately scrapped. And I have to wonder if this shakeup will influence whether or not he returns as Ben Solo in an upcoming Star Wars movie or show.
In the end, Ben Solo would get his redemption in The Rise of Skywalker. After seeing a vision of his late father Han, he turns his back on the dark side. He and Rey unite to take down the Knights of Ren and Palpatine, and he eventually sacrificed his life force to resurrect Daisy Ridley's hero. And not before Rey and Ben kissed each other goodbye.
It's been a few years since Star Wars was in theaters, although Lucasfilm recently revealed plans for a new trilogy. Each movie will be set during different parts of the timeline, and Daisy Ridley's developing Rey movie might be the perfect excuse for Kylo Ren to appear.
It's currently unclear when Star Wars will return to theaters. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
