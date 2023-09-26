Star Wars Ahsoka Fans Are Eager To See Two Rival Characters Get Way More Chummy, And I'm Totally On Board

With only two more episodes of its first (and potentially only season), Ahsoka is gearing up for a pretty epic conclusion. While Star Wars has always been about epic lightsaber battles and the fight of good vs. evil, the franchise also has a habit of including romantic plot lines in the mix. So far, Ahsoka doesn’t have any canon onscreen romances, but that hasn’t stopped fans from shipping Sabine Wren and Shin Hati together, affectionally nicknamed “WolfWren.”

This isn’t the first time Star Wars fans have shipped non-canon romances, and it certainly won’t be the last. But the Sabine and Shin relationship does seem to be the one giving fans the most canon interactions to work with since Poe Dameron and Finn in the sequel films.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Sabine and Shin first meet at the end of the first Ahsoka episode, when Shin and her droids break into Sabine’s house to steal the map that ends up leading them to Thrawn and Ezra later on. The two women engage in an impressive lightsaber battle that culminates with Shin stabbing Sabine in the abdomen.

While some believe that the near-fatal wound sets Sabine and Shin up as mortal rivals/enemies, there’s another section of fans who read the scene a bit differently. Those believe that the battle is the perfect beginning to a great enemies-to-lovers romantic arc. Call me an enemies-to-lovers enthusiast, but I can’t help but agree. Check out some fans' thoughts:

discovered that I can enjoy star wars even more if I apply the himejoshi part of my brain to Ahsoka and now I’m skittering across the floor to grab and eat the crumbs of romantic tension between shin and sabine it’s called enemies to lovers your honor pic.twitter.com/r6bXSsfNsnSeptember 16, 2023 See more

After their initial heated interaction, Sabine and Shin don’t cross paths again until Episode 4. Once again, they find themselves engaged in a pretty epic duel that has them fighting through a dense forest. Between the intense lightsaber duel, their loaded stares, the hilarious interaction when Shin realizes Sabine isn’t Force-sensitive only for Sabine to shoot her, and Sabine’s eventual capture, the WolfWren fans were delighted with all the interactions they got.

I mean, was there any heterosexual explanation for why Shin guided Sabine onto their ship with a hand wrapped around her wrist instead of forcibly shoving her on like the prisoner she is? I don’t think so, and I'm not alone:

shin's look to the side at the guards gives me 'don't even think about trying anything or touching this prisoner' while leading sabine 🤭🤭(im delulu)#wolfwren #shinhati #sabinewren pic.twitter.com/NAPJYKwODkSeptember 16, 2023 See more

What's the fun of rooting for romance in TV and movies if you don't get to be a little bit delulu over your favorites?! Besides, there are some key moments to work with:

space gfs pic.twitter.com/lPsCZR7GqPSeptember 24, 2023 See more

However, it was Episode 6 that has WolfWren fans fully shipping these two and crossing their fingers that Dave Filoni is ready to canonically turn these enemies into lovers as an on-screen, same-gender couple. From the moment the two step off the ship on Peridea, Sabine and Shin are constantly exchanging glances with each other.

And then, a few scenes later, Shin is seen questioning whether or not Baylan is going to uphold his promise of protecting Sabine when they’re ordered to go after her. I don’t know about you, but worrying about your prisoner doesn’t seem like a thing mortal rivals do. Let’s just say the “WolfWren” part of Twitter was ablaze after Episode 6 dropped.

watching this back is so funny because why did shin stare at sabine for an ETERNITY pic.twitter.com/MTJKi03CxNSeptember 21, 2023 See more

The dots aren't hard to connect at this point when it comes to Sabine and Shin, and it seems that more and more people are picking up some vibes!

She was not happy about going after Sabine, what changed Shin? Someone have a little crush? https://t.co/urcvtYyfYaSeptember 20, 2023 See more

One fan (@Tristler_406 on Twitter) even pointed out how Sabine and Shin are mirror images of each other. If romances have taught me anything, it's that opposites often attract, and these two are definitely opposite sides of the same coin.

Star Wars fans will never agree on absolutely everything, so it’s not surprising that there’s a subset of fans who don’t see the romantic potential between Sabine and Shin. If you ask me, those fans need to brush up on their enemies-to-lovers knowledge because Sabine and Shin show all the early signs of that kind of relationship.

(Image credit: Disney+)

While a romance between these two characters might not be likely, there’s still potential for Sabine and Shin to form some kind of alliance. After all, there are countless fan theories about the fate of Shin and Baylan as we head into the final two episodes of Ahsoka. Plus, there’s always the possibility that Shin somehow saves Sabine’s life or switches sides like these fans want to see happen:

genuinely under the impression that shin is going to save sabine’s life at some point, that gaze HAS to foreshadow something.September 20, 2023 See more

There are far more questions than answers about the fates of the characters at this point, so let's not rule anything out! Especially when it comes to these two.

hope shin switches sides bc of sabine. in more ways than oneSeptember 20, 2023 See more

The bottom line is, I’m not writing Sabine and Shin off as just rivals yet. And frankly, I don’t think I ever will because couples not being canon has never stopped me or other fans from shipping them. I mean, just look at the still-flourishing Kirk/Spock ship.

Besides, even if Ahsoka doesn’t end the way WolfWren shippers want, we still might have a shot of our happy ending in the upcoming Dave Filoni Star Wars movie that is said to tie all the Star Wars live-action shows together. For now, catch up on Ahsoka with an active Disney+ subscription.