Star Wars Alum Adam Driver Recalled His First Major Con Encounter With The Fandom, And It Was A Lot
Adam Driver was definitely not ready for Star Wars fans.
Die-hard fans can be pretty intense, and the people who love Star Wars are no exception. The craze reached a fever pitch back at Comic Con in 2015, which occurred a few months before the first installment in the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, was released in theaters. Unfortunately for Adam Driver, who was a franchise newcomer at the time, he was a little unprepared for his first fandom encounter.
The Oscar-nominated actor recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Lady Gaga to promote Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. In between discussing faux-Italian accents and archival Gucci looks, he recounted his first experience at a major fan convention - namely, Comic Con. Although he’s an old pro now, the Marriage Story star wasn’t quite ready for the fans’ enthusiasm back then, or the crazy measures taken to prevent them from recognizing stars. He explained:
It sounds like the set-up for a dad joke: Kylo Ren walks into a bar wearing a Darth Vader mask. While it may seem absurd, the management team was responsible for Adam Driver’s safety, and the Star Wars fans can be extremely passionate. But just how passionate were they? Adam Driver elaborated:
The Ben Solo actor seems like a chill soul in most of his interviews, so it’s not crazy to assume that the megawatt energy of a sci-fi convention might not be his cup of tea. Despite his seemingly overwhelming experience at Comic Con, however, he nevertheless appears to appreciate Star Wars fans. Take a look at the full clip below:
Though the actor has no plans to attend another event anytime soon, at least he can say he had a truly memorable experience, right? You can relive the actor's performance as Kylo Ren, as every film in Star Wars' Skywalker Saga is available to stream now on Disney+.
