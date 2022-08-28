Star Wars Alum Gwendoline Christie On Whether She’d Return To Play Captain Phasma

Now that the Star Wars sequels have come and gone, we have to wonder if the many new characters that trilogy introduced will ever get solo moments. So far, we’ve yet to see it, but many of them could theoretically be fleshed out in a Disney+ series or feature film. Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma, for example, had an exciting introduction as the commander of the First Order’s stormtroopers, but Phasma never had a fleshed out storyline .

Captain Phasma’s backstory was explored in the Delilah S. Dawson’s 2017 novel Star Wars: Phasma, and a four-issue comic book miniseries followed her between the events of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, but could Gwendoline Christie return to play the Star Wars character on screen? Here’s what she recently said:

I haven’t read the comics but, I mean, it’s Star Wars! I would absolutely love that. There was a template for a character that people got really excited about. It would be smashing if they felt that it was worthwhile to explore, along with some fabulous action.

In an interview with Empire , Christie shared an interest in going back to the helmet, one that never came off in her Star Wars movies . The Game of Thrones is a massive fan of a galaxy far, far away, previously saying she actually fought to nab the role. She said she became “like a dog with a bone” who was “ absolutely insistent” during the casting process. So of course she would “love” to return to the role if given the opportunity. Are you listening, Disney?

Christie has reprised the role in a number of video games and shared that because she was “quite obsessed” and very good at video games as a teen, she loves the opportunity to be part of them for Star Wars. Her last time voicing the character thus far was in 2018’s Star Wars Resistance animated series.

Phasma was introduced as the commander to John Boyega’s Finn when he was a stormtrooper, and he breaks away from that life early in The Force Awakens. In The Last Jedi, she and Finn duel, and the captain seemingly falls into some flames and dies. It would be interesting to get Phasma’s backstory told on screen, especially since there’s never been a live-action storyline focused on the life of stormtroopers.

For now, Christie recently starred in Netflix’s hit The Sandman TV series as Lucifer . You can check out CinemaBlend’s The Sandman interviews with the actress and the rest of the cast if you’ve been following along with the series. The actress will next be part of Netflix’s The Addams’ Family spinoff , Wednesday, also starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci.