‘It’s Terrifying’: Star Wars Boss Kathleen Kennedy Addresses How Women In The Franchise Face Backlash Online

There are poplar movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up with the galaxy far, far way, resulting in a wildly passionate fanbase. But at times the fans have been accused of toxic behavior. Now Lucasfilm head honcho Kathleen Kennedy has addressed how women in the franchise face backlash online.

The Star Wars franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is always expanding, both in movies and via live-action shows. The Acolyte is in the latter category, and will explore a different part of the official timeline. While speaking with Deadline about the property, she addressed the way The Acolyte's showrunner Leslye Headland and other women have been treated online by the fandom. In her words:

Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it’s terrifying. I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male-dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal. My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people. That’s an easy decision for me.

There you have it. Sounds like those working in Lucasfilm have seen very aware of the fan discourse surrounding the property. And they've taken notice that the women involved in the franchise, especially The Acolyte's showrunner, often take the brunt of the hate online.

The conversation surrounding Star Wars fans has been happening for a few years now. Rose Tico actress Kelly Marie Tran faced racist and sexist backlash when she debuted in The Last Jedi, resulting in her leaving social media altogether. And while the new upcoming Star Wars show hasn't debuted yet, there's already critics calling it "woke" for having women both behind and in front of the camera.

This type of fan passion is why Star Wars has such staying power, but it can also be a bit of a double-edged sword for those making projects come together. And despite any backlash about the franchise being "woke", Kathleen Kennedy is committed to making sure that the galaxy far, far away continues to be a diverse place that reflects the real world.

While the franchise keeps growing on the small screen, fans are eager to see Star Wars return to theaters. A new trilogy was announced by Lucasfilm, and there are also other projects in the works by Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi. We'll just have to see how the audience reacts to each new projects, and if this online vitriol is still being aimed at the women of the franchise.

