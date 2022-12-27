Lizzo Opens Up About Buying Mansion 10 Years After She Was Homeless And Sleeping In Her Car

While millions of people know Lizzo as a multi-talented performer who’s also a Chris Evans loving beacon of light who regularly speaks about body positivity and does a great job at predicting Love Is Blind spoilers , throughout her seemingly quick rise to fame she’s also been quite open about the tough times she had while becoming the artist we all love and know her to be. Many of flutist’s fans likely know that she was homeless for some time while working her way to the top of the charts, and now she’s opened up about buying a mansion a decade after that difficult period.

What Did Lizzo Say About Buying Her Mansion After Experiencing Homelessness?

The extremely popular “About Damn Time” singer (who’s already halfway to an EGOT) has been open about many things, from recently revealing her Grinchy nature about the holidays to being honest about her struggles with loving herself and telling off body shamers in viral TikTok posts. Now, during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning , she’s spoken about finally owning her own home after experiencing homelessness and having to sleep in her car several years ago, and said:

Staying in people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches, and now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to stay in some really nice places, but I was still like, ‘I miss my house. I can’t wait to come back home to my bed.’ And I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.’ I don’t know; it’s a milestone for me.

In her documentary, Love, Lizzo (which those with an HBO Max subscription can watch), she talked about the “trauma” of the hard times, and how she’s lately been having a “full-circle moment” because of having bought her home . The “Good as Hell” songstress noted that it was just a few years ago that she was finally able to upgrade to her own apartment, eventually renting a home by December 2019, but owning a house makes her feel like she’s “really being a grown-up” and that “actually feeling safe in the space that I'm occupying” is “a big deal” for her, as it would be for most of us.

For those who are wondering about this house that’s given Lizzo so much joy, according to Harper’s Bazaar Australia it’s a $24 million mid-century modern property located in Beverly Hills, California which covers about 5,274 square feet and was recently renovated. It’s described as being a “treehouse,” seeing as how it opens to the canyon that’s below it, and has three bedrooms, lots of floor to ceiling windows, a pool and quite a bit of outdoor living space, a soundproof media room, and several more features and amenities.

Even without her new home being as fancy as it is, anyone can see how the Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls producer would find ultimate comfort and joy at finally having her own spot to call home after surviving some very tough times.