Star Wars' Kathleen Kennedy Shares Key Detail On What To Expect From Future Movies

There are long-running franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. The galaxy far, far away changed the film world forever with the original trilogy, and has remained part of the pop culture landscape in the decades following. And Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy has shared a key detail on what to expect from future movies in the sci-fi property.

The nine-film Skywalker Saga ended with 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and there haven’t been any new movies hitting theaters since then. Instead, Star Wars continued to expand thanks to live-action shows on Disney+. And during a recent conversation with Empire , Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy just shared a key detail on what to expect from future Star Wars movies . Specifically where in the timeline they’ll be set, teasing:

[The sequel era] is what we talk a lot about in terms of where we’re going with our movies, and just how far out from that we’ll go. That’s very much the space we’re concentrating on.

Well, I’m interested. While a ton of recent Star Wars content has focused on the time between the prequels and A New Hope, it looks like future movies might explore what happened after the events of the sequel trilogy. And with the main story wrapped up, filmmakers could seemingly go anywhere with future Star Wars flicks.

This information from Kathleen Kennedy comes from her recent appearance at Star Wars Celebration . While the convention largely focused on upcoming TV content, there are countless questions about the franchise’s future on the big screen. After all, a number of movie projects have been announced and scrapped over the years.

The first Star Wars movie that was expected to hit theaters after The Rise of Skywalker was Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron. Unfortunately, the Wonder Woman filmmaker had creative differences, and that project was put on hold . Then there’s the announced trilogy by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, but was scrapped when they exited their deal. Both Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi are attached to their own Star Wars movies, but there’s been no concrete release date provided .

It should be interesting to see exactly where the new Star Wars movies take the beloved sci-fi franchise whenever they’re finally released. The evil of the First Order/Empire is seemingly gone forever, which will no doubt change the galaxy forever. Perhaps Rey will start a new Jedi Order? Only time will tell.