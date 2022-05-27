Obi-Wan Kenobi Draws Mixed Reviews, But Most Critics Agree New Disney+ Star Wars Series Has Promise
Is the Force strong with this one?
It’s a big day for Star Wars fans, as Disney+ released the first two episodes of the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The six-episode series falls 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in the Star Wars universe timeline, and the two-part premiere had some huge surprises for fans. But what are the reviews saying about the long-awaited series? Will the new Disney+ offering deliver the epic Star Wars moments that fans are craving?
Ewan McGregor stars as the titular Obi-Wan, who is living in exile as Ben on Tatooine following the fall of the Jedi Order. The Jedi are officially an endangered species, and Anakin’s twins Luke and Leia are in hiding far away from their father. Ben has still been keeping a protective eye on young Luke from afar; what adventures await the Jedi? The series was directed by Deborah Chow, so let’s take a look at the first reactions to Obi-Wan Kenobi. CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell tweets that he loves the first two offerings, but they aren’t without fault, as one character simply doesn’t work, he says:
Well, I loved the first two episodes of #ObiWan, and preferred episode 2 over 1. Mainly because Ep. 2 leaves Tatooine! Parts of the show play like True Detective: Ben Kenobi. One character in particular simply doesn't work, at all. But Ewan is so fascinating, he elevates it all. pic.twitter.com/8HaiJjQU0bMay 27, 2022
Caroline Framke of Variety agrees that the series picks up when Ben starts to give up his determination to stay hidden in Tatooine. The show also makes an effort to restore the significance of Leia’s story after years of her arc being undercut by Luke’s:
Matt Purslow of IGN says the premiere episodes are “Great,” rating them 8 out of 10. This review says it’s a surprisingly weighty introduction to an emotional Star Wars story.
Not all reactions are as optimistic. Dominic Patten of Deadline calls the series premiere an “empty vessel jammed with Easter eggs, tired Western motifs and clear script-by-committee pitfalls,” saying that seeing the title character chastened in exile is hard to sustain:
Stephen Kelly of BBC Culture is willing to give Obi-Wan Kenobi the benefit of the doubt, even though there is reason to question if the series would have been better suited as a two-hour feature, and even though the Disney Star Wars era projects tend to make the universe less interesting by filling in timeline gaps and illuminating characters’ backstories:
Blake Hawkins of CBR says Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes may not be surprising, but they are exactly what Star Wars fans wanted from the new Disney+ series. This review says the first episode sets everything in motion, avoiding the pitfall of a slow-developing plot like The Book of Boba Fett:
The first two episodes of the Star Wars series are pulling in pretty positive numbers on Rotten Tomatoes as well. Obi-Wan Kenobi has garnered an 88% rating, with the audience score just slightly lower at 74%, as of this writing. If you’d like to check out this new series, Episodes 1 and 2 are available for streaming with a Disney+ subscription, and new episodes will be released each Wednesday through June 22.
