Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Strikes Back At Empire Reshoot Rumors

Even years after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back was released, fans cannot stop analyzing the 1980 film and discussing theories about it online. A few fans pointed out the differences between released set photos and stills from the film. Specifically, they had questions about the Medical Bay scene at the end of the film--and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has responded.

An argument arose after fans of Episode V saw inconsistencies between images from the film, and could not agree whether or not re-shoots were done after principal photography had wrapped. They decided the only way to find out for sure was to consult Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, and ask about the rumored re-shoots.

We could inquire to @HamillHimself about it.Mark, did you guys re-shoot the Medical Bay scene at the end of Empire after principal photography had already wrapped?

Mark Hamill, who starred in the original Star Wars trilogy, swiftly replied to the fan Twitter thread, setting the record straight about re-shoots on The Empire Strikes Back, once and for all.

Filmed 4 months after we wrapped principal photography on #ESB, it wasn't a "re-shoot", it was an added scene. Concerned about the downbeat ending & thorough defeat of the protagonists, they wanted to add an uplifting moment of hope & rejuvenation to reassure the audience.

While fan theories about the differences between principal photography and what was seen in the film were partially correct, this was not due to any mistakes made during the original shoot. Director Irvin Kershner and famed Star Wars producer George Lucus must’ve thought their original ending was too dour for a Star Wars film. The Star Wars team added an additional scene to give a sense of “rejuvenation.” This was in anticipation for Return of the Jedi, which rounded out the trilogy in 1983.

I guess you could say the ending was a “New Hope” for Star Wars fans in need of a happy ending. For those who need a refresher, you can watch the scene in question below:

The Star Wars actor also shared photos from The Empire Strikes Back in his Twitter response, including a cute behind-the-scenes candid with his co-star and fellow Skywalker, Carrie Fisher. The actress portrayed the iconic Princess Leia in the original trilogy and following sequels until Fisher's passing in 2016.

I love that after all these years Mark Hamill is still taking time to talk to the fans, and reflect on his experience filming the original Star Wars trilogy. He can often be found sharing stories (including this one about his "trippiest" Star Wars experience) and behind-the-scenes photos that fans of the franchise love on his Twitter account. With all of the announced Star Wars content streaming on Disney+ in the near future, hopefully there is some way he can return to the franchise.

Disney+ subscribers can revisit The Empire Strikes Back now, as the entire Star Wars film catalog is currently streaming on the platform. In addition, you can tweet Mark Hamill any fan questions you have @MarkHamill on Twitter. Why not? There's always a chance he might respond.