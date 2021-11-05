Star Wars: Taika Waititi’s Writing Partner Offers Update That’ll Make Fans Happy

With the success of The Mandalorian on Disney+, and with several more shows on the way, Star Wars has remained culturally relevant after the conclusion of the newest trilogy of films . While we know we will be back in theaters eventually to see new Star Wars movies, there’s still a lot we don’t know about what those movies will be, but screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who is currently working on a script with Taika Waititi, is promising their movie is one that will do right by the fans.

While the 1917 scribe didn’t reveal any specific details about what this new Star Wars movie will actually be about, she recently told Variety that she and Taika Waititi are working very hard on their research in order to get the movie just right. They’re trying to make a movie that is, of course, good on its own merits, but also something that fans of Star Wars will appreciate. Wilson-Cairns says...

You have to research, study and spend a lot of time to get it right. It's really important to honor not only your commitment to it but also to the legions of fans out there.

Of course, honoring the “legions of fans” is a somewhat tall order. As we’ve seen with the most recent trilogy, fans are very...we’ll go with “passionate” about Star Wars, but that doesn’t mean they all feel the same about it. For everybody who seemed to take issue with any given part of the most recent trilogy there’s somebody who thought it was brilliant.

Whether or not this new Star Wars film from Taika Waititi and Krysty Wilson-Cairns will truly please legions of fans, it’s certainly good news to those fans that an attempt is being made to do so. Of course, this has been the case with every new chapter in the universe. A lot of the people who are making Star Wars today are people who grew up as fans. They all want to make something great in this world because they are also fans of it.

And that goes for Krysty Wilson-Cairns as well. If anybody has any concerns about her level of commitment to Star Wars, she has the perfect answer to them. There is absolutely no doubt she is a fan because, as she pointed out...

I have Darth Maul pajamas!