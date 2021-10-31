When Will The Mandalorian's Ahsoka Tano Spinoff Start Filming? Here's The Latest On Rosario Dawson's Show

Rosario Dawson wowed Star Wars fans when she made her franchise debut as a live-action Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian. Shortly after that first appearance, it was revealed that she would be headlining her own self-titled spinoff series for Disney+. Concrete details on the show are scarce at the moment, and many are likely eager to learn more about what lies ahead for the Jedi. Now, it seems fans may, at the very least, have a better idea of when the show will finally be in production.

Writer and filmmaker Marc Bernardin, of the Fatman Beyond podcast, recently revealed in the latest episode that he’s developing a short film. Bernardin mentioned that he’s aiming to shoot the project sometime in December and expressed his hope that he can tap Rosario Dawson. And how would this be possible, you ask? Well, according to the creative, the actress will apparently be working on Ahsoka in Manhattan Beach at that point, which would be convenient for his production.

These comments do come as a bit of surprise, considering that many assumed the Disney+ series wouldn’t start production until early 2022. While this alleged start date is far from confirmed, Marc Bernardin does have major connections in the entertainment industry. He’s also correctly called a few other major developments in the past. Earlier this year, he actually mentioned that Warner Bros. Television was working on a revamp of Batman: The Animated Series. That project -- Batman: Caped Crusader -- was announced a few months later.

Theoretically, a December start date would make sense for the highly anticipated Star Wars show. Recent reports seem to indicate that the production has already cast some major roles, so cameras could indeed start rolling soon. Plus, Lucasfilm has really been rolling when it comes to their productions. This year alone, the company has already overseen filming on The Book of Boba Fett, Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, all small-screen ventures. In addition, Season 3 of The Mandalorian has officially begun.

When it comes to Ahsoka, fans mostly have rumors to go on but, if proven true, they could be big for the show. Aladdin alum Mena Massoud is rumored to be portraying Star Wars Rebels’ Ezra Bridger. Meanwhile, Lars Mikkelsen is allegedly playing the live-action version of his Rebels character, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

This past week also brought another major update, as it was reported that Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Unlike the other casting reports, this one holds more weight, as Rosario Dawson herself confirmed it with a sweet message . Though she ultimately deleted the Instagram post in which she celebrated the news.

With a talented lead and skilled producers in Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, Ahsoka has the potential to be an entertaining addition to Star Wars canon. There’s no telling when production may actually kick off, which may make some anxious. However, given Rosario Dawson’s active social media presence , she may give a hint to let fans know when she’s actually donned her lightsabers again.