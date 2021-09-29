Star Wars’ Andy Serkis Reveals How He Feels About Snoke’s Fate Nowadays

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s been nearly two years since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the franchise’s main narrative as we knew it. But despite the time that’s passed, discourse about both that movie and The Last Jedi have continued online. And Star Wars’ Andy Serkis recently revealed how he feels about Snoke nowadays.

During The Force Awakens, Supreme Leader Snoke was set up as the possible overarching villain of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy. So his death in The Last Jedi was a shocker, as was his backstory in The Rise of Skywalker. Andy Serkis has spoken about his mixed feelings about being unceremoniously killed off, and was recently asked again. He explained,

I was devastated when I read that script because it was all going so well. I was like, 'Man, this is a boss character. I'm going to love playing... what!? You're kidding me, what?' I was like 'Okay, is [it] a good idea? I supposed it is. I was slightly mortified, pardon the pun. It was all in the right, I think. I loved playing that character and I love the face-off scene between Kylo Ren and Rey, and so it was great.

Well, there you have it. While he admits to originally being upset about Snoke’s fate in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it seems that Andy Serkis has come to peace with this narrative choice. And he’s thrilled he got to be in some iconic scenes opposite Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver’s lead characters.

Andy Serkis’ comments to io9 come from an interview about his long and successful career ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. He was also asked about his tenure in the galaxy far, far away, one that ended with Snoke being surprisingly cut in half in The Last Jedi. And it seems that he’s now at peace with the way the trilogy story ultimately shook out.

After Snoke was killed off, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker seemingly added salt to the wound for fans of the character. Because Palpatine’s lair revealed that Andy Serkis’ character was actually created in a lab, and was merely another pawn of the Emperor. As such, the mystery of his facial deformities ended up fizzling out.

It should be interesting to see where the Star Wars franchise goes next on the big screen, now that the nine-film Skywalker Saga is behind us. Filmmakers like Patty Jenkins and Rian Johnson should presumably be given more creative liberties, which is an exciting prospect. In the meantime, the galaxy continues to expand through shows on Disney+ like The Book of Boba Fett.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters October 1st. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.