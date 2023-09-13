Star Wars’ Teen Ahsoka Actress Also Played Avengers: Infinity War’s Young Gamora, And The Internet Is Loving It

Major spoilers for the latest episode of Ahsoka, “Part Five: Shadow Warrior” lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

To say that the latest episode of Ahsoka was a biggie would be a gross understatement. Disney+ subscription holders were treated to a cerebral episode, which recreated some key moments from Star Wars: The Clone Wars . With that, the series had to tap an actress to play a teenage version of the titular heroine for the flashback sequences. That turned out to be none other than Ariana Greenblatt, who also just happened to have played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War . Following the episode’s debut, much of the Internet is making that connection, and it would appear that fans are loving it.

The Star Wars limited series’ latest installment saw Rosario Dawson’s protagonist continue her tenure in the “World Between Worlds,” where she reunited with her master – Anakin Skywalker. (Hayden Christensen reprised his role and had fans head over heels .) Anakin sought to “complete” his former padawan’s training and did so by dropping her into major moments from their time serving in the Clone Wars. That’s where Ariana Greenblatt’s iteration of the character came into play. Some may not have recognized her for playing Gamora right away but, once some did, they were surely taken aback like the X user below:

ariana greenblatt playing both young gamora AND ahsoka omg #Ahsoka #AhsokaSpoilers pic.twitter.com/P1SNQzD6qMSeptember 13, 2023 See more

Marvel fans may remember that the diminutive iteration of the daughter of Thanos popped up during a flashback in Infinity War and in a later scene that occurred after her adopted father succeeded in wiping out half the universe. That was a big opportunity for the actress, as not many can say they played a younger version of a character played by Zoe Saldaña. (And even fewer stars can say they made prank calls with Josh Brolin behind the scenes.) The teenage star has been on the come up lately, as she was also part of the Barbie cast this year, and one fan seems impressed by the credits she’s amassed:

Arianna Greenblatt goin Infinity War, Barbie, Ahsoka back to back to back… we are witnessing greatness.

Seriously though, those are massive credits for someone who’s still in the early years of their career. She also has Scoob!, In the Heights, Love and Monsters and 65 on her resume and is looking towards the release of video game adaptation Borderlands. She’s racking up some sweet roles, and clearly admirers on social media are taking notice :

Young gamora in infinity war, sasha in barbie and now young ahsoka. what a career so far!

It’s amazing to see that she’s been on such a positive professional path as of late, and she’s steadily gaining notoriety as a result. Another fan on X admitted that they were already excited that she’d appeared on the Star Wars show after Barbie. However, they became even more pumped after discovering her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

How I feel reading about Ariana Greenblatt today. ‘Oh, she played young Ahsoka. Awesome! And was in Barbie earlier this year, neat! What else she did?’ *sees she played Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War* ‘Whoa, what?! I've seen her before?!’

She’s a talented actress, and she had some big shoes to fill with her latest role. Both Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson have done masterful work as Tano, so there may have been some pressure there. But the Awake star more than rose to the occasion, and many appear to hold the opinion that Screen Rant’s Rob Keyes shared below:

Live-action Clone Wars is awesome, and it works so well because Hayden Christensen is getting a chance to shine alongside Ariana Greenblatt who plays young #Ahsoka - Everything she joins is a winner (she was in Barbie and played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War). pic.twitter.com/e1SK1UhtiMSeptember 13, 2023 See more

So after joining both the Star Wars and MCU families, Ariana Greenblatt has accomplished a rare feat. She’s really putting in the work, and it more than seems to be paying off. With that, it’s wonderful to see that she’s getting so much love for her performance as the beloved Jedi.