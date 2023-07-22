That Time Josh Brolin And An Infinity War Actress Prank Called Celebrities On Set, Including Tobey Maguire

It’s been over five years since the Avengers: Infinity War ending sent us into an absolute frenzy, and no other MCU villain has yet to top Josh Brolin ’s menacing, and very purple Thanos. With that said, have you ever wondered what the actor did to pass the time while on the set of one of the highest-grossing movies of all time? As it turns out, he initiated some star-studded prank calls with one young co-star, Ariana Greenblatt.

Fifteen-year-old Ariana Greenblatt has been making waves in Hollywood by being part of the cast of Barbie , which is one of the weekend’s biggest releases. She was also in 65 alongside Adam Driver earlier on the 2023 movie schedule, and she is set to play Tiny Tina in the upcoming Borderlands movie. However, before all that, she played a young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Her scenes in the film were primarily with Josh Brolin, and she told THR about her experience working with him and the shenanigans they instigated, saying:

Yeah, [Avengers: Infinity War] was one of the first movies I ever did, and it was so crazy. I still to this day don’t know how I did it. I was around nine years old, and I had no idea the scale of what I was doing. I just didn’t get it. My main memory from filming that movie was getting really close with Josh Brolin, who played Thanos. We had a really nice bond together, and I just remember prank calling all of these people with him. I think we prank called Tobey Maguire or someone like that. I didn’t even know who these people were at the time, but I just took Josh’s phone and we did this prank-calling thing. We also had nicknames for each other, and so he made me really comfortable on set, which was nice.

I don’t know about you, but the idea of Josh Brolin entertaining child actors on set with prank calls to some major celebrities is just too good! It sounds like Ariana Greenblatt had a ton of fun working with the Thanos actor, and if she really did get to prank call Tobey Maguire of all people, I’m honestly jealous. While at the time, the actor had hung up his Spider-Man suit for over a decade, he has since returned to the MCU for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he said he would be open to returning to the hero in a future project . Now we just need to figure out how to get him, Greenblatt and Brolin together for a scene...

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Greenblatt and Brolin’s Infinity War scenes were very important to the audience understanding Thanos’ motivations for choosing to sacrifice Gamora for the Soul Stone. The death was really messed up and twisted, but getting to see where Thanos and Gamora’s journey began when she was a young child really elevated the blockbuster to an even more emotional level. Of course, now that we know the two actors were prank-calling big performers in between shooting, we have a whole new perspective on the situation.

Considering Thanos was defeated and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy ended earlier this year, we don’t expect to see either of them reprise their roles in upcoming MCU projects, but hopefully, they can work together again. Greenblatt’s early role, at the age of 9, couldn’t have been more massive and as she grows up, it looks like she’s really finding success in Hollywood. After you see Greenblatt in Barbie, you can look forward to seeing her in Borderlands, which hits theaters on August 9, 2024.