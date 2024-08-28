‘It Was Not A Huge Shock For Me’: The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg Shares Her Thoughts On The Star Wars Show’s Cancellation
The Osha and Mae actress had a lot to talk about.
While there are various upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to look forward to in the coming years, a return to the end of the High Republic era isn’t on that list. Last week, it was announced that The Acolyte had been cancelled after just one season, prompting reactions ranging from a group fans rallying to try to save the series, to some horrific trolling directed at lead actress Amandla Stenberg. Today, however, marks Stenberg finally commenting publicly about The Acolyte not returning for Season 2, and it started with her acknowledging that this decision from Disney didn’t surprise her.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stenberg, who’s also known for playing Rue in The Hunger Games and Starr Carter in The Hate U Give, shared her thoughts about The Acolyte’s cancellation over a series of videos. Regarding why she wasn’t surprised this corner of the Star Wars franchise won’t continue, here’s what the Osha and Mae actress said:
Although The Acolyte earned decent positive reception from critics, it was also a target of review bombing, as evidenced by its 78% Tomatometer ranking on Rotten Tomatoes vs. its 18% Audience Score. That’s not to say this Star Wars series didn’t deserve constructive criticism, and its cancelation reportedly stemmed from low ratings, but Amandla Stenberg is correct that the The Acolyte faced an uphill battle dealing with backlash from the fanbase, even by this franchise’s standards. She continued:
Amandla Stenberg later said that although she’s “very sad” about The Acolyte being cancelled, she also feels “levity and joy” about getting to play around in the Star Wars universe, which included her looking at fan art, shipping art, fan theories, etc. Along with thanking fans who showed The Acolyte love during its brief run on the 2024 TV schedule, she also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew she worked with, including creator Leslye Headland. Stenberg’s thoughts come less than a week after Sol actor Lee Jung-jae said he was “quite surprised” to learn The Acolyte Season 2 wasn’t happening.
My fingers are still crossed that Lucasfilm eventually resolves those lingering Season 1 plot threads in either a novel, a series of novels or a comic book series. While we wait to see if that wish of mine comes true, remember that the next Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, premieres to those with a Disney+ subscription on December 3.
