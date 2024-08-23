The Acolyte Star Posts Honest Reaction To The Show’s Cancellation, But Leaves The Door Open To ‘Changes In The Future’
Here's what the actor who played Master Sol had to say,.
Warning: SPOILERS for The Acolyte are ahead!
Earlier this week, a little over two months after The Acolyte premiered to those with a Disney+ subscription, and a month after its Season 1 finale aired, word came in that the Star Wars TV show was cancelled. Although the news prompted some horrifying trolling, there’s also many who are disappointed by The Acolyte not returning for Season 2. Lee Jung-jae, who played Master Sol, was among those surprising by the news, but he’s hopeful that corner of the Star Wars franchise could be explored again someday.
Obviously even if The Acolyte Season 2 had been ordered, Lee wouldn’t have been involved with it considering that Sol was killed by Amandla Stenberg’s Osha in the final episode. Nevertheless, he was looking forward to seeing what would have happened next with the surviving characters, telling EW:
The Acolyte certainly laid the groundwork from another season, which included Osha agreeing to train in the ways of the Dark Side with Qimir, Mae having her memory wipe and ending up in the care of Vernestra Rwoh, Darth Plagueis making his first onscreen appearance, and Vernestra going to see Yoda, presumably to loop him in on the true story behind Sol, Osha and Qimiri, with the latter having been Vernestra’s former apprentice. Yeah, that’s a lot of plot threads to leave hanging, and I joined Lee Jung-jae in being surprised that they won’t be picked back up in Season 2. While Disney hasn’t provided an official reason for The Acolyte’s cancellation, it was reportedly due to low ratings.
This is the first of Disney’s Star Wars TV shows to be outright cancelled, as opposed to certain series being planned as one-season affairs, like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett, or getting to end on their own terms, like The Bad Batch and the upcoming Andor Season 2. Since it’s unclear if Skeleton Crew, which premieres this December on the 2024 TV schedule, will be a miniseries or has the potential to continue into a second season, as with The Mandalorian Season 4 being up in the air now that 2026’s The Mandalorian & Grogu is on the upcoming Disney movies slate, that just leaves Ahsoka as the only ongoing Star Wars TV show that could keep going after its already-greenlit Season 2.
But like Lee Jung-jae said, perhaps stories tied to The Acolyte could still happen someday. Its time on TV may be done, but maybe the folks over at Lucasfilm would approve of those aforementioned plot threads being resolved in a book, if not a series of books, or as an ongoing comic book series. If this ends up happening, we’ll let you know.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.