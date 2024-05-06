‘Look At The Full Story’: The Mandalorian Alum Gina Carano Calls Out The Media After It’s Reported She Wants To Return To The Show Amid Disney Lawsuit

The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano was fired from Disney and Lucasfilm back in 2021 over controversial social media posts she shared around that time. In the aftermath, she seemingly sought to distance herself from the company and take on new gigs. This year, however, Carano filed suit against the House of Mouse, decreeing discrimination and wrongful termination in regard to her ousting. It was then reported this weekend that she was open to returning to the franchise amid the lawsuit. Since then, Carano has taken to the web to call out the media.

Gina Carano was one of several stars who appeared at FAN EXPO Philadelphia over the weekend, and she participated in a panel discussion. It was reported by several news outlets that Carano was purportedly open to rejoining Star Wars . Additionally, it was said that the MMA fighter-turned-actress held no ill will towards her former employers at The Walt Disney Company. Sometime on Sunday evening, though, the star took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some thoughts. She didn’t specifically mention the claims that she voiced interest in reteaming with the entertainment conglomerate but didn’t mince words when voicing her disdain for “journalists”:

I think people need to remember the media twists and turns your words into what they interpret it as and not the words that were actually spoken in the moment. Great thing is. There’s video proof and it shows how corrupt and slanted the ‘media’ and people who call themselves ‘journalists’ can be. If you didn’t hear it from my mouth. Don’t believe the headlines. Look at the full story, not their sound bites they use for cheap attention. Distinguish good journalism from the posers pushing agendas. Big mistake, huge.

As of this writing, the actress hasn’t provided further clarity on the matter. That includes what was specifically said during the event in Philadelphia.

The Deadpool alum’s firing over three years ago came after she shared several polarizing sentiments on social media. Among them was a post that seemingly compared the contemporary political climate to that of Nazi Germany. She also stirred up controversy after questioning health protocols during the COVID pandemic and making claims related to voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. Additionally, she garnered backlash for making jokes about pronoun usage on social media.

It was reported in February that Gina Carano had taken steps to sue for her firing. Per the suit, which is funded by Elon Musk, the former Cara Dune actress is seeking $75,000 in punitive damages, and she’s since expressed optimism over her chances of winning the case. By April, Disney issued a response , noting in legal documents that the brand “had a constitutional right to dissociate its own artistic message from Carano's outspoken 'political beliefs.'” The legal team also argued that “because these claims aim to 'require [Disney] to modify the content of [its] expression,' they cannot proceed.”

Since being let go by the company, Gina Carano has been candid when sharing her feelings about Disney and her current professional standing. She previously claimed she was “bullied” by the company and felt as though she was being “head-hunted.” When talking about the lawsuit, Carano said it’s “embarrassing” to have such a legal situation play out, and in the public eye at that. As for her career, she feels like she’s been “sitting here in the desert” since cutting ties with both the House of Mouse and The Daily Wire.

Whether speculation continues to surround the actress' relationship with Lucasfilm and co. remains to be seen at this point. However, her recent post about the media may indicate that she’s not planning to join any upcoming Star Wars movies or TV shows in the near future.