Star Wars: There's Exclusive Boba Fett Gear Coming For The Holidays And It's Better Than Beskar

The holidays are fast approaching, which means something a little extra this year for Star Wars fans. Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett will premiere the week after Christmas on Wednesday, December 29th, and bring yet another live-action Star Wars series to Disney+. It also means more adventures with Boba Fett , and now there’s a proper way to commemorate that for the holidays with a Boba-Fett-themed Columbia collection that, frankly, is better than Beskar.

Columbia’s annual Star Wars collaboration is here, and it’s honoring Boba Fett with a handful of exclusive items. These basically will help fans ready for Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett prepare for the upcoming series and also help 'em stay warm and stylish in colder climates. These items below all launch Friday, December 3rd at 12:01 a.m. ET, so be sure to take a good look at what’s available and get ready to snag a sweet Star Wars gift for a loved one (man or woman) for the holidays.

(Image credit: Columbia )

Boba Fett™ Interchange™ Jacket

Columbia’s three-in-one jacket features a waterproof shell as well as a comfy full-zip inner puffer that can be worn separately. This jacket also boasts the new Omni-Heat Infinity thermal reflective lining which allows for instant warmth and increased breathability. As for Star Wars specific features that fans will like:

The jacket’s shell features back ventilation that resembles Boba Fett’s exhaust ports.

The hood and gloves both also resemble Boba Fett’s armor.

The jacket features a Mythosaur, the original character synopsis for Boba Fett on the inside lining, and a “mysterious symbol” on the chest handed down to Boba by his father, Jango.

The jacket is certainly the showstopper of Columbia’s annual Star Wars collaboration, but at a suggested retail price of $450, maybe not something in everyone’s budget. Thankfully, it’s not the only option available this year, and Columbia has options available for those looking to get in on the Boba Fett fun at different price points.

(Image credit: Columbia )

Boba Fett™ Hoodie, Tee, And Ball Cap

Columbia keeps the Boba Fett fun rolling with a Hoodie, t-shirt, and baseball cap that all honor the Star Wars character in their own unique ways. Each piece brings a little something different to the table but is surely be something any Star Wars fan wants as the holidays approach. The details for each item include:

Boba Fett Hoodie - A heavyweight cotton blend, high pile fleece lining, and an adjustable hood keep cold weather at bay, while dash markings on the hood and an emblem on the chest evoke the iconic armor of Boba Fett.

Boba Fett Hoodie Boba Fett Hoodie - ($120)

Boba Fett Tee- The heavyweight cotton-blend fabric emphasizes comfort and durability, while the shirt itself features an early Boba Fett character sketch directly from Star Wars’ archives. It also comes in black or white.

Boba Fett Tee Boba Fett Tee - ($50)

Boba Fett Ball Cap- This hat features a water-resistant fabric construction and an up-leveled snapback closure. It also has a sweet Mythosaur emblem on the front, with Boba Fett’s signature helmet dashes on the side.

Boba Fett Ball Cap Boba Fett Ball Cap - ($40)

Columbia is selling all these items in limited quantity, so it’s essential for Star Wars fans to be ready to order online on Friday, December 3rd, or pick up their favorite Boba Fett items at a select number of retailers. This collaboration is one that looks like it’ll go fast, especially with the release of The Book of Boba Fett just around the corner.