Katee Sackhoff Had An Emoji-Filled Reaction To Star Wars' Boba Fett Series News

The expansive Star Wars universe is just getting bigger courtesy of Disney+, and thanks to the latest news about the Boba Fett series, fans now know that they’re just a few months away from finding out what happens next after the final scene of The Mandalorian Season 2 . Now, the actor behind one of Star Wars’ other iconic Mandalorians has reacted to the release date news, and she busted out the emojis to do it.

Katee Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan Kryze for years on The Clone Wars before finally bringing the fan-favorite to live-action with Season 2 of The Mandalorian, hit Instagram to share a reaction to the The Book of Boba Fett releasing on December 29. Check out the emojis Sackhoff went for in her Instagram Story:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I’m guessing that Katee Sackhoff’s emojis mirror the reactions that plenty of fans had at finally getting an official premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett. Although it was announced way back at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 that the Boba Fett spinoff was expected in December 2021, the entertainment industry has had to deal with a lot of complications over the past couple of years. Plus, getting a premiere date means that fans can start hoping for a teaser to release and give a glimpse of what Boba Fett and Fennec Shand get up to .

Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan isn’t one of the Clone Wars characters rumored to appear in The Book of Boba Fett, and Bo-Katan had a lot on her plate at the end of Season 2 when Mando unintentionally claimed the Darksaber for himself when it came to defeating Moff Gideon. Him freely offering the Darksaber wasn’t going to be enough to satisfy her honor in her mission for Mandalore, and her goals for the future seemed more focused on her people than anything that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will be doing.

The enthusiasm Katee Sackhoff showed for The Book of Boba Fett via emoji use may not mean that Bo-Katan will be joining forces with Boba Fett and/or Fennec Shand come December, but it definitely indicates that she’s a Star Wars fan herself! And Sackhoff is certainly a veteran of projects that involve space travel, with Battlestar Galactica and Another Life to her name as well as Star Wars.