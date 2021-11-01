The Book Of Boba Fett's First Trailer Looks A Little More Like Galaxy Quest Than The Mandalorian

It's finally here, Star Wars fans! The first and only live-action franchise release of 2021, The Book of Boba Fett, has at last unveiled its first trailer, just two months ahead of its release on Disney+. And, lo and behold, the show looks pretty awesome. Although I will say the trailer isn't quite as bonkers-epic as expected, and it looks little more like a Galaxy Quest-esque adventure than it does The Mandalorian. Which isn't a bad thing!

As seen in the trailer above, Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand have followed up on the final moments of The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale, in which The Book of Boba Fett was first revealed. The pair are taking over Jabba the Hutt's kingdom, though it's obviously not going to be an easy process. Even though it IS obvious that Boba Fett would be the better leader here, since he vows to rule with respect, rather than the fear that Jabba inspired. (I think we can all agree the best way to earn respect is by bringing back Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth.)

And it features the welcome return of ol' Hammerhead, officially known as Momaw Nadon.

(Image credit: Disney+)

While The Mandalorian has delivered more of a western-ish gunslinger vibe across its first two seasons, with various other genre influences being filtered through Mando's journeys with Grogu, The Book of Boba Fett looks like more of a straightforward sci-fi action-adventure with lots of groovy alien costumes, fan-favorite ships, and kickass fight scenes. And while it obviously doesn't feature the whole "fictional show made real" concept that Galaxy Quest hindered on, The Book of Boba Fett also doesn't seem to be on as grand a scale as other Star Wars releases.

It could be that the first trailer is just being used as a first pitch, with later trailers delivering more epic-in-scope visuals and story details. But for now, it looks to be a fairly contained story about Boba and Fennec taking what might not be rightfully theirs entirely, but what they still deserve regardless. And while I'm not saying the show needs a cameo from Sigourney Weaver's Lieutenant Tawny Madison, I'm not saying it doesn't.

Fans can no doubt look foward to learning lots of answers about the Star Wars universe in the aftermath of Jabba the Hutt's death, with The Book of Boba Fett supposedly filling in the blanks of the bounty hunter's story between his initial trilogy appearance and his return for The Mandalorian. (Good time for a Cobb Vanth appearance, amirite?) But the spinoff series will also take viewers further along in the narrative for its underworld-conquering tale. Will it tie into the other upcoming spinoff Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson? Probably not, since that show is reportedly only getting into filming now, but anything is possible. Like, say, a full-on Cobb Vanth spinoff. Okay, I quit.