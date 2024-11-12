Wild Star Wars Rumor Claims Samuel L. Jackson Could Be Coming Back As Mace Windu, And As A Longtime Fan I’ve Got Conflicted Feelings

There are popular movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. The beloved property (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is constantly expanding, with fans spending decades watching the Star Wars movies in order. The fanbase is curious about upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, and a new rumor claims that Samuel L. Jackson might be returning a Mace Windu. Although as a fan myself, I've got conflicted feelings.

For years now, Sam Jackson has maintained that Mace Windu survived Revenge of the Sith, hoping one day to reprise that role in the galaxy far, far away. Now a rumor from Twitter from a notable scooper claims that Jackson is in talks to return. But I'm worried that whatever that project might be will fail to be at the quality level that the character and Jackson both deserve.

The debate about whether or not Mace Windu was alive has been going on for years now, so there's a a ton of hype and expectations surrounding any potential reprisal for Sam Jackson. And since Star Wars shows have ranged in quality over the years, I'm hoping it more Andor than The Acolyte.

The rumor about Sam Jackson's possible return doesn't offer any clue as to what it might be. We don't know if there's a movie, a voice performance in an an animated project, or even a live-action TV spinoff in the works. So if its more of a cameo or a quick episode of TV, then perhaps the stakes aren't quite as high. But if Mace Windu is getting his own project, I want it to be great.

Ewan McGregor's return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series was solid, so there's definitely reason to believe that Lucasfilm could stick the landing. But there was an overarching story connected to both the prequels and OG trilogy to pull from, including a reunion with Darth Vader and young Leia and Luke. If Mace Windu survived his seemingly fatal encounter with Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith, what came next is a total mystery.

Only time will tell if this rumor comes to fruition, but Samuel L. Jackson's ongoing passion for his signature Star Wars character definitely make sit feel possible. That's the exact type of excitement that landed him a purple lightsaber when debuting as Master Mace Windu in the prequel trilogy.

It's been years since The Rise of Skywalker ended the Skywalker Saga, with the franchise only growing on the big screen. While Lucasfilm announced a new trilogy, the timeline of these projects is unclear. So who knows? Maybe one of them will include Mace Windu.

The Star Wars franchise is streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Be sure to check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.