Win A Blu-ray of Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu

Spinning off from the hit TV show, Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu sends bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu on a mission to rescue Jabba the Hutt’s nephew Rotta, who’s working as a gladiator in a fighting pit. Sci-fi icon Sigourney Weaver co-stars as a New Republic commander. Expect spectacular visuals, a host of new creatures, exhilarating dogfights, TIE-fighter battles, and plenty of surprises.

4K, 4K SteelBook, Blu-ray and DVD formats are available now, while a Beskar Collector’s Edition featuring two exclusive metal posters will be released on 5 October. Buy the film on 4K or Blu-ray and you’ll get some great bonus features: director Jon Favreau provides an audio commentary, and there are 41 minutes of behind-the-scenes featurettes, including looks at how they created snowy landscapes and a living swamp, and the fabrication of the bustling metropolis of Shakari.

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