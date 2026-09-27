I Can’t Believe Why George Lucas Spoke To Psychologists For Darth Vader’s Big Empire Strikes Back Reveal

It’s more than evident that George Lucas is a filmmaker who thinks quite deeply about his craft. That’s a major reason why his Star Wars movies are so meticulously thought out and made. Said care really went into developing the films that made up the Original Trilogy, and I’d argue that’s especially the case when it comes to 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. That particular film, of course, features Darth Vader’s major reveal and, while it’s important, I still would’ve never guessed Lucas’ reason for consulting with psychologists about it.

Empire sees Vader reveal to an injured and distraught Luke Skywalker that he is indeed his father, Anakin Skywalker. That major moment is not only one of the biggest developments in the Star Wars universe, but it’s also one of the biggest twists in film history. On paper, it sounds like a poetic reveal and one that would thrill audiences, but George Lucas wasn’t so sure. The prolific producer/writer/director previously spoke with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend and explained why he sought psychiatric-based assistance:

I was very concerned about this ending, especially in terms of children and whether they’d be able to manage it. But I talked to a number of psychologists who basically said most kids, if it’s too intense for them, will simply deny that it’s true, they’ll deny that he is his father, [think] he’s just lying to him. My biggest concern about this ending was that it really wasn’t an ending – the bad guys win and the good guys limp home wounded.

Honestly, I never would’ve considered the notion of some children taking issue with Vader being Luke’s dad and, even now, the thought of Lucas talking to psychiatrists about the powerful Sith Lord still seems wild. Still, I can admit that Lucas’ decision to take such a step during the creative process speaks volumes to just how seriously he takes the exploits of the galaxy far, far away. And, when I really think about it, Lucas’ rationale didn’t prove to be too far-fetched, given what happened when Empire hit theaters over 40 years ago.

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The Empire Strikes Back may now be revered as arguably the best installment in the Skywalker Saga (which is now set to continue with a fourth trilogy). However, back in 1980, Star Wars fans weren’t too sure about the film for a myriad of reasons relating to its narrative. Even Last Jedi director Rian Johnson admitted to disliking the movie when he first saw it as a kid.

While I’ve long loved this Star Wars installment, I can understand why contemporary audiences would’ve been thrown off. Director Irvin Kershner moved away from the bright, zippy and buoyant tone of the original 1977 film and presented a darker story filled with loss and failure. Simply put, audiences definitely didn’t get a medal ceremony at the end of this sequel. But, while some may have been lukewarm about the notion of Luke’s parentage (and other details), writer Lawrence Kasdan (a firm collaborator of Lucas’) loved the idea:

When George told me at the beginning of our sessions that Darth was Luke’s father, I thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s wonderful.’ Here was this wonderful fantasy that got back to some primal issues. Was my father a benevolent fi gure or was he an evil fi gure? Am I going to be like him? Was he once a better person? We were starting to build what isn’t in the fi rst film, that there’s a person behind the mask, that Darth has been something else, and this yearning he has to enlist Luke is not just the bidding of the Emperor. It is an urge on his part to bring his son into the fold, so as soon as you’re doing that it’s really interesting.

I, too, find that interesting, and I’m glad everything panned out the way it did, even if that didn’t necessarily translate to praise from audiences right away. Those who’d like to check out Darth Vader’s familial revelation can stream The Empire Strikes Back alongside other Star Wars movies using a Disney+ subscription.