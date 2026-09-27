I Can’t Believe Why George Lucas Spoke To Psychologists For Darth Vader’s Big Empire Strikes Back Reveal
Lucas really considers the finer details.
It’s more than evident that George Lucas is a filmmaker who thinks quite deeply about his craft. That’s a major reason why his Star Wars movies are so meticulously thought out and made. Said care really went into developing the films that made up the Original Trilogy, and I’d argue that’s especially the case when it comes to 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. That particular film, of course, features Darth Vader’s major reveal and, while it’s important, I still would’ve never guessed Lucas’ reason for consulting with psychologists about it.
Empire sees Vader reveal to an injured and distraught Luke Skywalker that he is indeed his father, Anakin Skywalker. That major moment is not only one of the biggest developments in the Star Wars universe, but it’s also one of the biggest twists in film history. On paper, it sounds like a poetic reveal and one that would thrill audiences, but George Lucas wasn’t so sure. The prolific producer/writer/director previously spoke with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend and explained why he sought psychiatric-based assistance:
Honestly, I never would’ve considered the notion of some children taking issue with Vader being Luke’s dad and, even now, the thought of Lucas talking to psychiatrists about the powerful Sith Lord still seems wild. Still, I can admit that Lucas’ decision to take such a step during the creative process speaks volumes to just how seriously he takes the exploits of the galaxy far, far away. And, when I really think about it, Lucas’ rationale didn’t prove to be too far-fetched, given what happened when Empire hit theaters over 40 years ago.
The Empire Strikes Back may now be revered as arguably the best installment in the Skywalker Saga (which is now set to continue with a fourth trilogy). However, back in 1980, Star Wars fans weren’t too sure about the film for a myriad of reasons relating to its narrative. Even Last Jedi director Rian Johnson admitted to disliking the movie when he first saw it as a kid.
While I’ve long loved this Star Wars installment, I can understand why contemporary audiences would’ve been thrown off. Director Irvin Kershner moved away from the bright, zippy and buoyant tone of the original 1977 film and presented a darker story filled with loss and failure. Simply put, audiences definitely didn’t get a medal ceremony at the end of this sequel. But, while some may have been lukewarm about the notion of Luke’s parentage (and other details), writer Lawrence Kasdan (a firm collaborator of Lucas’) loved the idea:
I, too, find that interesting, and I’m glad everything panned out the way it did, even if that didn’t necessarily translate to praise from audiences right away. Those who’d like to check out Darth Vader’s familial revelation can stream The Empire Strikes Back alongside other Star Wars movies using a Disney+ subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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