Billie Lourd Explains Why Her Kids Watching Carrie Fisher In Star Wars Is ‘Trippy’ And ‘Special’

There are few movie franchises quite as popular as Star Wars. Generations grew up with the Star Wars movies, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. For those fans late actress Carrie Fisher remains synonymous with her tenure as Leia Organa, but for Billie Lourd she was simply her mom. The American Horror Story actress recently got honest about the "trippy" and "special" experience of her own children watching their grandmother as Princess Leia.

Star Wars fans are still mourning the loss of Fisher, who died before she was set to have a major role in The Rise of Skywalker. Lourd got to join her mother in the sequel trilogy as Lieutenant Connix, and during a recent appearance on The View, she spoke about seeing her own children Kingston and Jackson watch their grandmother in Star Wars. In her words:

It’s trippy, for lack of a better word. It was trippy for me, it was weird. My mom was inside the TV. I used to get upset and say ‘Get out of the TV, it’s so weird!’ I had to explain to them the difference between Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia. And they’re 4 and 6 so it’s hard for them to grasp that.

While celebrities can be just like us, this is an experience that only Billie Lourd can really understand. Not only did her mother play one of the most iconic Star Wars characters of all time, but now she has the unique experience of showing her own children their grandmother in that role. Add in their young ages, and my head is spinning just thinking about it.

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It might be challenging for Lourd to help her kids understand the difference between Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia, she also spoke about the upside to having her late mother's iconic role available at any given point. As she told the hosts of The View:

It’s such a gift that they get to have those movies. It’s like a high budget home video. They get to see my mom all the time. And it’s so special for me that I have that. And that’s their way of getting to know her because she’s so much like that character. It’s so special that they get to have that.

Talk about a great perspective. Despite her feelings of grief and Carrie Fisher not being able to physically be her kids' lives, Lourd is thankful that they've got the Star Wars films as as a living tribute to her mother in her youth. Since the actress/writer put so much of own personality into Leia, it also helps to show what she was like in life.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Scream Queens actress spoke about this dynamic while promoting her role in the 13th season of American Horror Story (streaming with a Hulu subscription). During that conversation Lourd also revealed another part of Carrie Fisher's career that she's excited to share with her kids one day. In her words:

I can’t wait till they get to read her books. That’s what I’m so excited about.

Points were made. Fisher was known for her quick wit and talents as a writer, and her books offered a funny and touching look into her life and its complications. That includes her wildly successful memoir Wishful Drinking, which was also made into a one-woman show and a televised comedy special (which is streaming now on HBO Max). Billie Lourd's kids are a little young for that content currently, but in a few years they should really be able to get an understanding of Fisher and her sense of humor.

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You can catch Billie Lourd in new episodes of American Horror Story Thursdays on FX and Hulu as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Of course, the family's tenure in the Star Wars is streaming in its entirety over on Disney+.