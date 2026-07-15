The Mandalorian And Grogu Underperformed At The Box Office, But The Franchise Just Got A Hopeful Update

The Star Wars movies are a vital part of the pop culture landscape for decades, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. In recent years fans with a Disney+ subscription were treated to live-action shows, starting with Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian. That hero and Baby Yoda made their way to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which struggled at the box office and is the lowest-grossing Star Wars film ever. But the franchise just got a hopeful update that should help quell the fears of fans who are worried we've seen the last of those two beloved characters.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's Rotten Tomatoes score was mixed. And when you combine that with its box office haul, some fans were concerned the movie might have been a franchise killer. But we're getting more content featuring Grogu and Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin shortly. The announcement came from the official Star Wars social media outlets, check it out below:

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It look like Mando and Grogu aren't going anywhere anytime soon, as we're getting a new Disney+ special featuring those two beloved Star Wars characters in LEGO form. This will likely be a retelling of the events of The Mandalorian, but we'll just have to wait and see if it also includes parts of Jon Favreau's movie. Either way, it seems like the studio isn't ready to call it quits on this father/son combo.

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While this LEGO special didn't come with any details about the franchise's future, I found this announcement to be a huge relief. While I really enjoyed seeing The Mandalorian and Grogu on the big screen, clearly not everyone agreed. And I've been nervous that the movie's conclusion will be the final time we see Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda on the screen together.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The movie might not have performed as planned, but hopefully we'll still get a fourth season of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The show was a wild success, winning 15 Emmys across its first three seasons on the air. So while its transition to theaters left something to be desired, writing off Mando and Grogu altogether feels like a big mistake to me. After all, the show's popularity is a big reason why other live-action shows like Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor came to be. The latter is considered one of the best Star Wars projects of all time, so we've got to put respect on The Mandalorian's name.