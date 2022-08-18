Would Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow Return To The Star Wars Franchise? Here’s His Honest Take

There are popular movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. George Lucas’ colorful space opera changed the film world forever, and countless moviegoers were raised on the galaxy far, far away. And while we’ve been treated to plenty of new content thanks to live-action shows on Disney+, the franchise is on a break from movies. But could Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow return to the Star Wars franchise? Here’s his honest take.

For those who were unaware, Colin Trevorrow was originally attached to direct Episode IX, which was titled Duel of Fates in his version. This is why J.A. Bayona helmed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom instead of him. Unfortunately he didn’t see eye to eye with the studio, and eventually departed that gig, calling it “traumatic.” But Trevorrow was recently asked by ComicBook about returning to Star Wars, where he got honest by saying:

I don't know. Not because of Star Wars, but because I've spent 8 or 9 years making new versions of the things we love when we were kids. You know? In one place or another. There's not just a lot of pressure on that, but it also casts a shadow over everything else that you want to do. I made a small film after Jurassic World, and I was the 'director of Star Wars' when I made it. And I think to be able to step out of that a little bit and not have everything I do be in the context of our belief systems is interesting to me.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Colin Trevorrow isn’t super excited about the prospect of returning to another movie franchise. Although he did clarify that it’s not necessarily an aversion to the sci-fi property, but because he just spent so long working within beloved franchises. As such, it seems he wants to create outside of that type of work.

Colin Trevorrow’s comments come as he’s promoting the home release of Jurassic World: Dominion. The recent threequel wrapped up the current trilogy of movies, and united the new heroes with the trio of original stars from Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Given his years working on that and the ill-fated Duel of Fates script , Trevorrow has put years of work into already existing blockbuster properties.

While Colin Trevorrow is seemingly disinterested in giving Star Wars another try as a filmmaker after his firing , it seems like there’s never been a better time for a filmmaker to step in with a bold vision for the galaxy far, far away. The Rise of Skywalker ended the nine-film main franchise, which should allow for more standalone movies that aren’t tied to the main story. Maybe Colin Trevorrow can be convinced after some time away from franchise work.

Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins was originally going to be the first filmmaker to break ground via the Rogue Squadron movie, but it was put on hold due to creative differences . As such, Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie might get the honor , although there’s no real information about his vision. Clearly there’s been more of a focus on small screen projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.