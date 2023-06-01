Would Star Wars’ Andy Serkis Direct A Future Movie? Here’s His Thoughts

There are major movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations of moviegoers grew up on the galaxy far, far away, resulting in a massive (and passionate) group of fans. A ton of content has been released since Disney acquired Lucasfilm , including the sequel trilogy and various shows available with a Disney+ subscription . But it’s been a few years since The Rise of Skywalker was released, and moviegoers have questions about the property’s future on the big screen. That includes whether or not actor/filmmaker Andy Serkis might want to direct a future movie. Let’s talk about wha Serkis said about that idea.

Andy Serkis has had a long and wildly successful career as both an on-camera performer and director. He’s got plenty of experience with motion capture work, and he flexed those muscles bringing Supreme Leader Snoke to life before being killed off in The Last Jedi. He also recently had an acclaimed role in the first season of Andor. But would he step behind the camera to direct a Star Wars flick? Serkis spoke to ScreenRant about this possibility, saying:

I would love to. I really would genuinely. I think that this universe holds a huge fascination for me. I think I am one of the rare actors who's had the opportunity to play two characters in it. But I would love to.

Do you hear that sound? It’s Star Wars fans out there cheering at the idea of Serkis directing his own Star Wars movie. While nothing is actually in motion, his reaction is sure to inspire a few fan theories about what type of flick he might direct. With The Skywalker Saga behind us, the sky’s the limit.

Fans waited years before Lucasfilm revealed its plans for the next three Star Wars movies back in April, and there are some exciting titles coming down the line. Rather than a new trilogy, those projects will each be set at a different point in the official timeline. Andy Serkis isn’t attached to direct just yet, with those announced flicks coming from Dave Filoni, James Mangold, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Given Serkis’ tons of experience with genre work (including all that motion capture), he seems like the perfect filmmaker to helm a Star Wars flick. And as previously mentioned, he’s already played two different roles within the franchise as well. But since he’d “love” to work on the space opera in this new role, hopefully Lucasfilm will get him involved. Another popular name fans want to see helm a Star Wars movie is The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard .