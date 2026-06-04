The Internet Can't Stop Talking About The Celebrity Amy Adams' Daughter Looks Just Like (And It's Not Her Mom)

Usually when we talk about celebrity moms and their daughters, there’s usually talk of their offspring looking just like them when they were younger. Just take Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple or Reese Witherspoon’s own doppelganger of a kid, Ava. But a different conversation is being had since Amy Adams walked the red carpet with her 16-year-old daughter, Aviana.

Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo share one child together, whom they posed with at the Los Angeles premiere of Cape Fear, which Amy Adams stars in. Check out the family all together here:

(Image credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Aviana has been stepping out more at events with Adams lately, between going to the Toronto Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week recently. She certainly looks like a combination of her parents while posing with them as they celebrate Amy Adams having a new project on the 2026 TV schedule. But, here’s what the internet is saying on Instagram:

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“She looks like Scarlett Johansson!! She’s absolutely stunning!!!” - @miss.scarlet-brielle

- @miss.scarlet-brielle “Does Amy Adams know she gave birth to Scarlett Johansson?” - @neutralchanges

- @neutralchanges “Like a mix between scarjo and amber heard… what a gorgeous daughter 👏” - @darthfi

- @darthfi “Her daughter looks just Scarlett Johansson!!!!! ❤️🔥” - @pochoclera_recomienda

- @pochoclera_recomienda “OK so we were all seeing the same thing” - @ceeceejacobsen

Talk about a compliment! Scarlett Johansson is not only considered one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood, she also became the highest-grossing actor of all time last year, before Zoe Saldaña took her spot after the release of Avatar: Fire And Ash over the holidays. While she’s already been likened to a movie star, Amy Adams has previously said that Aviana isn’t interested in being an actor like both her parents.

We totally see what everyone’s talking about. Aviana absolutely shares a likeness to another movie star. But, at the same time when you look at a younger photo of Amy Adams (this one below is from Drop Dead Gorgeous from when she was 24) she totally looks like her mama too. Perhaps, if Aviana’s hair color was her mother’s trademark red, we might be saying something else?

(Image credit: Focus Features/New Line Cinema)

Aviana and Darren were being supportive to Amy Adams for her new series, which is a new adaptation of Cape Fear. It’s based on a novel that’s previously been made into a 1962 movie with Gregory Peck and a 1991 Martin Scorsese film starring Robert de Niro. This series stars Javier Bardem as Max Cady, Patrick Wilson as Tom Bowden and Amy Adams as Anna Bowden. We’ve known it’s been in the works since 2024.

Cape Fear premieres its first two episodes for those with an Apple TV subscription this Friday, June 5 with news episodes set to be released every Friday until July 31.