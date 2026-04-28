I Was Already Pumped For One 'Nerve-Shredding, Bone-Rattling' Horror Flick, But The Reviews Are REALLY Cementing It
Who's ready to scream?
There have already been some great spooky options to hit the 2026 movie calendar this year, and of course there are plenty of upcoming horror movies still in store. Hokum is one I’ve been really excited about, thanks to the trailer’s super creepy imagery and the promise of Adam Scott playing an absolute jerk, and now that I’ve read the critics’ reviews, I’m even more pumped for these “shriek-inducing frights.”
I love a good jump scare that sends popcorn flying everywhere or the feeling of being too freaked out to move as the credits of a horror movie roll. Hokum seems to be right in that vein, as Adam Scott plays Ohm Bauman, an author who travels to Ireland to spread his parents’ ashes at the hotel where they spent their honeymoon. Kristy Puchko of Mashable certainly found Damian McCarthy’s latest project effective, saying she screamed so hard in her screening that she could feel her ribcage vibrate.
Robert Daniels of ScreenDaily says the story is simple, but the scares are earned through smart plotting, nimble editing, evocative sound design and a frigid performance by Adam Scott. Damian McCarthy succeeds in conjuring “overwhelming anxiety,” resulting in an “exceptionally chilling” horror movie. Daniels writes:Article continues below
Katie Rife of IndieWire gives this “giggly, exhilarating rollercoaster ride” of a movie a B+, saying it’s fun to watch Adam Scott play such an unlikable character, and like the critic above, she appreciates a simple, scary story. The Hokum review reads:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives it 4.5 out of 5 skulls, calling Hokum “nightmare fuel” and the most unnerving film from the director yet. Damian McCarthy combines “spine-tingling terror” with some dark humor in a horror movie that “will scare you silly.” Navarro continues:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 4, praising Adam Scott for his best work to date. It was quite the choice for him and the director to keep Ohm so unlikable, and Scott's performance really sells the character’s fear and regret. The critic writes:
Adding to these critics’ reviews, Hokum currently holds a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, and all of this is just adding to the excitement I already had. If you, too, want to get the crap scared out of you in the theater, you can catch Adam Scott’s latest project on the big screen starting Friday, May 1.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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