Will We Get Four Seasons Of The Four Seasons? What Tina Fey, The Cast And Showrunners Have To Say

The return of The Four Seasons to the 2026 TV schedule is one of the big reasons I’m grateful to have a Netflix subscription. When the series first premiered this time last year, I had a blast getting to know the group of funny and relatable fifty-somethings on their seasonal vacations. Now that Season 2 of The Four Seasons is here, I already hope it’s the kind of show we get a lot more of, and its cast and creators thankfully feel the same way.

When I sat down with the stars and showrunners of the show in its second season, I had a glaring question that seemed so obvious that I had to ask it. It’s only right that a show that’s called The Four Seasons should get four seasons, don’t you think? Here’s what Tina Fey thinks about CinemaBlend’s query:

Yes. We gotta do four or then if we pass four, then we gotta go to sixteen.

It’s either The Four Seasons or The Four Seasons² – there’s no in between! Tracey Wigfield, who is also one of the show’s creators alongside Fey and Lang Fisher, also showed support for four seasons of The Four Seasons. In her words:

It would be very nice and complete wouldn't it? We'd like to keep doing the show. I feel like that we've finished things this season in kind of an open-ended way that there's a lot of places we could go with the characters… It would just make the most sense.

When The Four Seasons first started, it was marketed as a miniseries. But, as Wigfield also told us in our interview, they “always” thought of the idea as a continuous show that could go on for multiple seasons. After Season 1 ended with the big reveal of Ginny being pregnant with Nick’s baby, Season 2 also leaves some questions open-ended for the creators to build upon in a third season. Erika Henningsen (who plays Ginny) said this about the show's potential:

It would be embarrassing if the Four Seasons didn't have the Four Seasons. I'm just saying that.

Clearly everyone involved in The Four Seasons loves working on the show and would like to continue. Kerri Kenney-Silver, who plays Anne, added this:

I think it'd be embarrassing if it didn't have eight. But, that's just me.

It definitely helps that the series is full of very funny people and allows them to go to various beautiful destinations together. During our chat with some of the cast, they couldn’t stop gushing about getting to go to Claude’s homeland in the Italian Alps this time around.

After finishing The Four Seasons Season 2, I know I’m curious about what’s next for Claude and Danny after they decided to leave Italy to take care of Danny’s mother. I also want to know how Anne’s dating life post-Nick will fare after this past season, and I’m always entertained by Kate and Jack’s relationship. Plus, will we get another flashback episode for Steve Carell’s Nick? There are so many possibilities, and I know I’ll be holding my breath for a third-season renewal announcement!