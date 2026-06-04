Selena Gomez Dramatically Performed A Greatest Showman Song, And Hugh Jackman Has Thoughts

If there’s one TV show set I’d love to be on the most, it would absolutely be Only Murders In The Building. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez always look like they are having the best time making the comedy, and this was further proven when a wonderful moment from the set had Selena Gomez performing The Greatest Showman to her cast members like she was alone in her bedroom. What’s even better is Hugh Jackman took notice.

Gomez and the entire Only Murders in the Building cast and crew are currently shooting Season 6 in London, hopefully ahead of it being added to the 2026 TV schedule later in the year. Check out this cute moment with Selena Gomez that Steve Martin shared over on Instagram:

A post shared by Steve Martin (@stevemartinreally) A photo posted by on

Oh, Selena Gomez slays “Never Enough,” and that’s without even using her beloved pipes. Check out what Jackman wrote in the comment section:

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@selenagomez your dramatic interpretation of Never Enough is exactly what we didn’t know we needed. @pasekandpaul

The star of The Greatest Showman who belted out many of movie musical’s memorable (and rankable) songs like “The Other Side” and “A Million Dreams,” gave Selena Gomez some props for how she performed the song while goofing off on the set of Only Murders In The Building. He even made sure the movie’s songwriters Pasek and Paul took a look as well. Here’s how Gomez replied to Martin’s post:

😂😂😂

“Never Enough” is performed by Rebecca Ferguson’s character of Jenny Lind in the 2017 movie that also stars Zac Efron, Zendaya and Michelle Williams. The vocals for the hit song was provided by Loren Allred. We love to see the singer/actress showing her musical theatre kid energy. It’s honestly a wonder she’s never done Broadway!

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There were also some other fun comments on the Only Murders In The Building moment. Check out what other fans are saying:

“Convinced she is single handedly adding years to Steve and Marty’s lives.” - @heatherjevryday

- @heatherjevryday “It’s giving ‘Uncle Steve can I put on a show?!’ and I’m HERE FOR IT 😍🥰” - @peaceofcak3_

- @peaceofcak3_ “It’s giving proud dad 🥹” - @imstillhungrythough

- @imstillhungrythough "Little girl who wants her uncle to rate her performance 😭😭" - @__dreamsofher

- @__dreamsofher "THE DRAMA OH SHE IS ICONIC" - @smgsophie

I knew Selena Gomez and her relationship with Steve Martin and Martin Short was adorable, but it’s videos like this that only make me love them even more. No wonder they were at Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding, cake snafus and all.

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But given Jackman’s lovely response, should Gomez go full musical for a The Greatest Showman sequel? Back in 2024, he was open to the idea of reprising his role of P.T. Barnum, but no official plans have ever been revealed. That aside, I need more chaotic posts like this from Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as they continue to film Only Murders.