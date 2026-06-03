We Know How Noah Wyle Feels About A Night Shift Spinoff, But How Does The Pitt’s Writer Feel
I had to ask about the night shift.
Noah Wyle might not think a night shift spinoff of The Pitt is a great idea, but fans (myself included) still really, really want it. So, with that in mind, when I interviewed one of the show’s writers, I had to ask for her take on the potential for the night crawlers to get their own show.
Simran Baidwan has been a writer and executive producer on The Pitt since Season 1, and when I spoke to her about Season 2 and what’s to come, I also asked about what fans want. Specifically, I asked her how she felt about the growing discourse surrounding a potential night shift spinoff. In response, she said:
Well, you heard her, this choice is in the hands of showrunner and creator R. Scott Gemmill. And for all you night shift supporters out there, that’s not a great sign. He told EW that while it’s fun to see the night crawlers in The Pitt, a spinoff about them is “not our show.”
So, while Shawn Hatosy, who plays Abbot, is all for the night shift getting a show, the guys who make the big decisions behind the scenes aren’t so sold on it. Therefore, at least for now, don’t get your hopes up for a full-blown spinoff. However, do get your hopes up for more night shift showing up in Season 3 of The Pitt.
That’s because earlier in the interview, I also talked to the writer about the potential role the night shift could play in Season 3. We already know Ellis is going full-time in the daytime for this upcoming cycle. So, I asked how they decide when to bring these beloved characters into each shift. In response, Baidwan said:
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
If you are looking to clock in for a shift or two in The Pitt, you need an HBO Max subscription. The series is fully available there, and new episodes will likely drop on the streamer in early 2027.
How exciting! In Season 2, which you can stream in full with an HBO Max subscription, we got to see the night’s charge nurse, Lena, earlier in the season because she was Roxie’s death doula. Meanwhile, Abbot showed up mid-season because he was on a SWAT call that ended with people getting injured. I didn’t expect either of those appearances, and it makes me very excited to see how they work the night shift into the November-set season that’s coming up.
While the night shift won’t get their own show, at least they’ll still play an important role in The Pitt. It also sounds like it's perfectly possible for them to show up outside their shift handoffs, too. So, while I’ll keep hope alive that someday Shawn Hatosy and co. will get to lead their own spinoff of The Pitt, I’ll be looking forward to seeing them return in Season 3.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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