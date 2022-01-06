After Andrew Garfield Declares His Love For Cobra Kai, The Producers Share Thoughts On Him Appearing On The Show
Could Andrew Garfield join the Netflix series?
Cobra Kai Season 4 is currently out on Netflix, which means the wait for Season 5 is on for everyone who already binged it. That may or may not include actor Andrew Garfield, who revealed he’s a big fan of the series. The cast of the show already filmed a thank you to the actor for his support, but could this mutual love result in Garfield’s appearance in the series?
Producers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald were spoke to Collider about the possibility of Andrew Garfield joining the show and shared thoughts on who he could play. Hurwitz explained exactly where their heads are at with that question and how they felt about learning the news he's a fan of Cobra Kai:
I don’t blame Jon Hurwitz for the abundance of caution. Andrew Garfield joining Cobra Kai would be amazing, especially hot on the heels of his initially-denied appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. I’m not sure how great his karate skills are, but I’m willing to give him a pass as he’d be one of the biggest names attached to The Karate Kid series.
A fresh character is a good route for the Tick, Tick... Boom! star, though Hayden Schlossberg mentioned that the actor does seemingly prefer one dojo over another. So whatever character he might play in a hypothetical casting, one would imagine it’d be Miyagi-Do approved:
Of course, I’m not sure the 38-year-old actor can swing in as the new kid in town looking to learn karate. Then again, Paul Walter Hauser’s character Stingray joined Cobra Kai as a full-grown adult, so Andrew Garfield’s character could do the same for Miyagi-Do, right?
I’m all for whatever the creative team could come up with though, truthfully, we don’t know if there’s any real chance Andrew Garfield would appear on the show. The Netflix series has plenty of places for its story to go in the future, so a detour introducing a new character unrelated to everything happening at the end of Season 4 may not be the best direction for the show. That said, a one-off guest appearance could be great and an opportunity for Garfield to have an experience few fans have.
Cobra Kai Season 4 lived up to expectations, and fans who haven’t seen the current season yet certainly need to. The season had some cool ties to Karate Kid Part III, and the set-up for Season 5 might have given the show the best cliffhanger it has delivered yet.
