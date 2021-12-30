Amazing Spider-Man 3: How Andrew Garfield’s Stunt Double Accidentally Made Fans Think It Was Real

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Peter Parker has always been one of the most popular Marvel characters. The insane box office performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home certainly proved this, especially because it included so many actors from the previous two film franchises. This includes Andrew Garfield’s version of the web crawler, leading to fan calls for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. And Garfield’s stunt double accidentally made fans think the threequel was real.

Andrew Garfield starred as Peter Parker in both Amazing Spider-Man movies, but his tenure was cut short when the third movie was cancelled. But new fan campaigns for that blockbuster have been going viral thanks to the Tick, Tick…BOOM! actor’s acclaimed role in Far From Home. Unfortunately his stunt double William Spencer accidentally “confirmed” he had gotten a call to work on a Garfield threequel on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. He’s since apologized for the misunderstanding, posting:

A post shared by William Spencer (Skate Ninja) (@iwilliamspencer) A photo posted by on

Well, there you have it. While some fans out there were hoping that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was going forward , it turns out that William Spencer just got his abbreviations wrong. Still, that likely won’t stop fans from crossing their collective fingers about the project. After all, he was awesome in his return to the big screen.

The above post comes to us from the personal Instagram account of stunt professional William Spencer. He served as Andrew Garfield’s double throughout all three of his movie appearances, resulting in a whopping 98.2k followers on the social media outlet. And he wants to make it clear to those fans that he has no clue if/when another Spider-Man movie will be coming down the line–despite any rumors to the contrary. What a bummer.

Andrew Garfield has definitely been getting a ton of love after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with many fans re-watching the pair of Amazing Spider-Man movies. He had great chemistry with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, with theaters erupting into applause upon seeing the long-rumored crossover on the big screen. The mythology of Garfield’s movies were also key to the plot of the new movie, with two of his villains making their way into the story in the form of Electro and The Lizard.

Prior to Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker, Sony originally planned for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to happen, as well as spinoffs the Sinister Six. But the first sequel had middling reviews and a disappointing box office performance. Ultimately the threequel sat in development hell for years, before being abandoned altogether. But could that change given the public’s response to No Way Home?

It remains to be seen. But with Sony leaning into the multiverse, it feels like just about anything is possible. One thing is clear: William Spencer didn’t mean to “confirm” the existence of The Amazing Spider-Man 3.