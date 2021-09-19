Will Netflix's Cobra Kai End After Season 5? Here's What The Co-Creator Says

For three seasons, Cobra Kai has managed to keep viewers greatly entertained. Not only has the show seamlessly honored the saga that began in 1984’s The Karate Kid, but it’s also managed to build on the mythology with some fresh elements. Fans like myself were relieved when Netflix scooped up the series from Netflix for Season 3, and it’s popularity has only expanded since then, which arguably led to its fourth season renewal. Then, this past summer, it was announced that the show would also receive a fifth season, but some may now be wondering if that could be its last. Now, one of the show’s creators has chimed in on the matter.

Cobra Kai has been a passion project for Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz, who all grew up on the Karate Kid franchise. They’ve covered a lot of ground over the course of the first three seasons and, with two more on the way, it’s natural to wonder if they’ve plotted out an ending for the series. Hurwitz recently participated in a Q&A with fans on Twitter and was asked about the show’s future. And his answer is sure to make fans hopeful:

We are very deep into our Season 5 planning. Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond Season 5.

So if Jon Hurwitz and his colleagues get their way, Season 5 won’t spell the end for Cobra Kai. Nevertheless, it would also appear that they do, at the very least, have a general idea of how they’d like things to conclude. The Karate Kid spinoff has been unpredictable, so it’s nearly impossible to predict how the story of William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso will end.

Season 3 concluded with a serious change in status quo. John Kreese, who is now in full control of Cobra Kai dojo, set his sights on winning the All Valley Karate Tournament. However, Daniel and Johnny chose to combine their classes in order to take on Kreese’s students. And per a bet made by the three sensei, whoever loses the tournament must disband their dojo. This should make for an exciting Season 4, which will see Lawrence and LaRusso attempt to work in harmony. Plus, fans will also see the return of Karate Kid Part III’s Terry Silver.

With two seasons (and potentially more) on the way, Cobra Kai still has plenty of time to do a number of other cool things. What fans are probably hoping for the most are additional returning characters. Sean Kanan, who famously played bad guy Mike Barnes in Part III, is among the actors who’d be willing to return.

Of course, the star everyone is really crossing their fingers for is Hilary Swank, who notably played Mr. Miyagi’s second pupil, Julie Pierce in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid. The creators have apparently discussed ways to bring her onto the show, but whether or not Swank actually signs on remains to be seen.

What we can say for sure is that as of right now, the future looks bright for the show. If Jon Hurwitz and his colleagues can keep up the momentum they’ve built, then they’ll truly ensure that Cobra Kai never dies.