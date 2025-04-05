After Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen’s Engagement, She Sweetly Reacted To Buffalo Congratulating Her With A Billboard

The queen of Buffalo has been crowned!

Wedding bells will eventually be ringing for Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen! Steinfeld and Allen announced their engagement at the end of 2024, and it seems like everyone is excited about it, including the city of Buffalo. The loyal sports city proved that by paying tribute to the young couple in an incredibly sweet way. Now, the True Grit star is opening up about being welcomed by the upstate New York city as she likely commits to spending a lot more of her future there.

Steinfeld was recently a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she chatted about her upcoming film, Sinners, as well as her engagement. While the couple has been pretty private since their relationship started in May 2023, it seems like they're a little more open since they became fiancés, and Steinfeld was excited to talk about it on the talk show. She expressed her love for the city of Buffalo, whose football team has taken center stage in the last few years, with Allen leading the charge. She said:

I have been given a very warm welcome; the people are incredible. It’s such a wonderful, wonderful place, I love it so much.

It’s a good thing she has embraced Buffalo, as Buffalo has embraced her. The city has famously tumultuous weather, and it isn’t exactly a hot spot (no pun intended) for most Hollywood actresses to settle down in. However, it’s still endlessly charming, and the Bills Mafia is as strong and loyal as ever, especially when it comes to Josh Allen.

The people of Buffalo even put up a billboard to express their excitement for the happy couple, referring to Steinfeld as the new queen of the “Queen City,” which is a nickname often used for Buffalo. She definitely appreciated the gesture, saying:

That’s one of the cooler billboards.

The billboard is pretty intense, but when it comes to Buffalo fans, they never do anything halfway.

The team hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since the '90s, and it hasn’t won a championship ever, but the fans stay very committed to their team. It’s been exciting to watch the Bills experience a resurgence in the last few years, almost making it to the Super Bowl this year before facing a tough loss to the Chiefs. Many have attributed this newfound dominance to strong coaching, drafting, and quarterback Josh Allen.

Basically, Allen is making Bills fans very happy, so it’s understandable that they would want him to be happy as well.

It’ll be cute to see Josh and Hailee's relationship evolve as they enter married life. They already have shared adorable stories -- like when Steinfeld opened Allen’s eyes to the wonders of sunscreen or when the actress accurately predicted when she was about to get engaged. There are a lot more tales to come, and based on that billboard the Bills Mafia will be supporting them every step of the way.

When Hailee Steinfeld isn’t supporting her fiancé Josh Allen in Buffalo, she’s starring in Hollywood movies. You can catch her alongside Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, which premieres on the 2025 movie schedule on April 18. I bet many folks in Buffalo will show up to see her, and you should too.

