Josh Allen And The Bills Had Another Tough Loss To The Chiefs, But Fans Are Giving Him The Same Funny Hailee Steinfeld Pep Talk

The NFL postseason has played out over the past several weeks and, this weekend, the NFC and AFC Champions were crowned. While the Philadelphia Eagles bested the Washington Commanders, the Kansas City Chiefs edged out the Buffalo Bills, who were led by quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills came up just short in a game that ended with a 32-29 score. Since then, fans across social media have been seeking to give Allen a pep talk of some kind, and many of them involve the woman he’s engaged to, Hailee Steinfeld.

As a former athlete myself, I can tell you that losing isn’t all that fun. It does, however, help to take solace in some kind of comforting fact. When it comes to Josh Allen, he can revel in the knowledge that his team had an excellent season and will surely be longtime contenders, after nearly missing out on a Super Bowl appearance this year. Fans don’t seem to be harping on that so much as they’re focused on the fact that after the game, Allen gets to go home to the Edge of Seventeen star. Check out what one X user posted:

At the end of the day, Josh Allen is going back to Hailee Steinfeld so who really won pic.twitter.com/66FPVeXe2QJanuary 27, 2025

Let’s be clear, an AFC Championship loss would surely sting. However, I can certainly understand the logic that fans are laying out in order to motivate the former Wyoming player. It’s easy to imagine that movie and TV star Hailee Steinfeld would be in her man’s corner following his loss, and Barstool Sports believes that’ll probably help the QB bounce back quickly:

Gotta imagine this will be a tough couple minutes for Josh Allen until he remembers he’s marrying Hailee Steinfeld pic.twitter.com/EJg4nvspZUJanuary 27, 2025

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld reportedly began dating in 2023 and mostly kept their relationship private. On November 22, 2024, Allen proposed, with his lady happily accepting. The couple announced their engagement a week later, and the news was met with much excitement (and playful jealousy) from fans. So Super Bowl or not, Allen does have a lot to be happy about, a sentiment that aligns with what another fan on X posted:

Josh Allen gets to go home to Hailee Steinfeld guys he’s gonna be okay.

There are still those who still would’ve loved to have seen the QB and his actress fiancé taking in a massive win. One X user posted that while referencing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift:

I’m just a Girl with an opinion but Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld would have actually stunned.

Honestly, it’s hard to deny that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are a cute couple. Just last month, Allen swooned over Steinfeld and how she’s impacted his career. The fan-favorite athlete specifically pointed out how the Hawkeye star has provided him with “support” and served as his “biggest fan.” Another commenter on X took a jab at Allen’s latest loss but simultaneously highlighted a true fact:

Only ring Josh Allen is getting is from Hailee Steinfeld.

Well, a ring from one of the stars of Sinners (which is part of the 2025 movie schedule) isn’t necessarily a bad thing. As someone who wanted to see the Bills beat the Chiefs, I’m sorry Mr. Allen will be sitting at home and watching the game like many of us. Still, I’d like to think that the fact that he’ll be able to do so alongside his lovely fiancé cushions that blow just a bit.