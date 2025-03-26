Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen Are Like Every Couple Ever As She Reveals The Tiff They Have Over And Over Again (And SPF Is Involved)

From Hailee Steinfeld guessing about Josh Allen's proposal to their sweet engagement at the end of 2024, these two are undoubtedly couple goals. However, it's not just because of entertaining and swoon-worthy moments like those. They're relatable too, as the actress made clear when she opened up about her efforts to get her partner to wear more SPF.

During an overarching conversation about caring for her hair and skin with Glamour , Hailee Steinfeld shared a sweet tidbit about Josh Allen. She revealed that he has his own hair and skincare routine on lock. However, when it comes to sunscreen, it’s a different story, as she explained:

Luckily, he’s into hair care and skin care, so he’s got his whole little deal figured out, so that’s an area I can’t help [others] in. And then also trying to get him to wear SPF, you know what I’m saying?

First of all, we need to get all men on a hair and skincare regiment, and I love that the football player already has one. That’s a major green flag. However, the guy needs to understand how important SPF is. Thankfully, it sounds like this is a hill his fiancée is willing to die on, which is honestly so real and relatable of her.

Notably, sunscreen is something the Hawkeye actress is passionate about. So, I get why she’s willing to put up a loving battle with Josh Allen over it. To put that passion into context, when asked for a beauty rule she swears by, Steinfeld said:

I don’t leave the house without SPF and have it in every bag and car. It’s got to be everywhere. So if there’s ever a world in which I forget about it at the end of my morning routine, it’s like I’ve left myself with no choice but to grab it somewhere because it’s got to be there. As far back as I can remember, my mom has been such a champion for wearing SPF, and thank God. What a difference it makes.

See, her bringing up the fact that she’s constantly trying to get Allen to wear it makes so much sense. She is passionate about making sure her skin is protected from the sun, and he should be too!

I’m sure we all have little tiffs and debates we get into over and over again with our partners, and I’m willing to bet that the entire realm of skincare is a common point of contention between men and women.

Overall, this comment from the True Grit actress just makes me love the couple more. I already adored them after seeing their loving back-and-forth after Josh Allen won MVP , and fans have been here for the couple for a long time. Just look at how they responded to the Bills players’ tough loss against the Chiefs , and you’ll see what I mean.

This latest quote makes them more relatable too, and I love it when celebs give us small looks into their personal lives with their partners.