Josh Allen Was Planning To Propose To Hailee Steinfeld, Turns Out She'd Already Hilariously Guessed The Snap Count

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is used to making the calls during football games, but he recently orchestrated a pretty big play off the field, as he proposed to Hailee Steinfeld after over a year of dating. One of the stars of the upcoming Spider-Man movie Beyond the Spider-Verse, Steinfeld has kept her relationship with the NFL star relatively private, but now that they’re engaged, the happy couple spoke out about their big news. Allen went to great lengths to make the proposal a surprise, but it sounds like she’s pretty good about guessing his snap count.

Hailee Steinfeld, who will star in the upcoming horror movie Sinners on the 2025 movie schedule , interviewed her fiancé for her newsletter Beau Society , where he recalled the events of that fateful day and how it felt to be a betrothed man. Josh Allen better hope the Oscar nominee doesn’t turn up on one of the defenses he’s facing, because he revealed he and Steinfeld were hilariously on the same page of his playbook in the hours before he took a knee to ask for her hand in marriage:

The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…

I can only imagine that after keeping such a huge secret from her — which he said was so hard to do — the quarterback must have freaked out when Hailee Steinfeld started asking about getting married on the very day he was going to propose. It was like she saw that play coming from a mile away. She actually didn’t, though, because he was able to call an audible of sorts and throw her off his track.

Little did she realize that when he asked for “a little more time,” Josh Allen really just meant a matter of hours, because he described his fiancée’s reaction to the proposal as “extremely surprised.”

A number of fans, football players and actresses sent their congratulations to the couple upon hearing of their engagement, including both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Josh and Hailee may be one of the most recent celebrity relationships to formally decide to spend their lives together, but NFL fans are hoping to see the Kansas City Chief put a ring on the Eras Tour star’s finger sooner rather than later.

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift likely started around the same time as Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s, and lord knows engagement rumors have been swirling pretty much since the romance was first confirmed. Only time will tell if and when their time comes, but for now, it’s Allen and Steinfeld who have found their “End Game.”