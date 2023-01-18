After Millie Bobby Brown Got Real About Kissing Stranger Things Co-Star, Sadie Sink Recalled Her First On-Camera Smooch

One of the many things Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have in common, other than getting recognition from Stranger Things, was experiencing their first kisses on the set of the hit Netflix series. The show’s second season may have been a real thriller seeing Will after being taken over by the Mindflayer, but we experienced heartwarming moments too, like the Snow Ball scene that ended in two on-screen kisses. After Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her on-screen kiss with Finn Wolfhard , Sadie Sink is now speaking honestly about her first on-screen kiss with Caleb McLaughlin.

Having your first kiss can be excruciating on set when you have a whole camera crew watching. Sadie Sink received her first on-camera smooch in the season two finale of Stranger Things when her character Max kisses Lucas played by Caleb McLaughlin. In an interview with W Magazine , Sink spoke about what that kiss was like.

On set for Stranger Things. It was with Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas. We were filming. You can see it on Netflix! We were both awkward, but it was also funny because all our friends were there and all these extras and lights and music. It was nerve-wracking at the time, but I look back now and can laugh about it.

It’s good that she doesn’t cringe when she thinks about her first kiss. Part of growing up is realizing that not every kiss you have when you’re younger needs to be perfect. After the kiss scene premiered, Sadie Sink’s kiss scene actually got a controversial reaction when, according to Bustle , it was revealed in an episode of Beyond Stranger Things that the Duffer Brothers joked about making her kiss McLaughlin which “freaked her out.” Apparently, the kiss scene was brought in spontaneously by the Duffer Brothers which made her nervous. Fans were outraged thinking this filmmaking duo forced a teen girl to kiss somebody. However, The Whale actress has clarified that the Duffer Brothers didn’t force her to do anything and understood why it was important for the Snow Ball scene to feature Max and Lucas’ first kiss.

Millie Bobby Brown’s first kiss was also on the set of Stranger Things with Finn Wolfhard. A lot of Eleven’s greatest moments have had to do with Mike like when she saved him from falling off a cliff in season one and their Snow Ball dance after being apart for over a year. But, the Emmy-nominated actress has received controversy with fans for saying on Vanity Fair that Wolfhard was a “lousy kisser” and hasn’t improved since.

Thankfully, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor was not offended by this as he said he understood from her perspective. Brown was a young girl having her first kiss ever on camera with everyone watching. Plus, it doesn’t help that the first time they kissed, he said practically “head-butted her.” Kissing may not be their favorite activity together, but they both have excellent on-screen chemistry. They’re a dynamic duo we can’t get enough of as Mike is the brains while Eleven is the telekinetic muscle of the group.