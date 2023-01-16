Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Responds To Millie Bobby Brown’s Claim That He’s A ‘Lousy’ Kisser

As fans of Stranger Things prepare for the end of the Netflix hit, some of the cast have been busy promoting other projects. Though at the same time, they've still been talking about the popular sci-fi series during interviews. It was during this stretch of time that Millie Bobby Brown declared that co-star Finn Wolfhard is a "lousy" kisser and, now, the actor has responded to that claim with some honest thoughts.

Millie Bobby Brown participated in Vanity Fair’s much-beloved “Lie Detector Test” segment, in which she was asked about kissing Finn Wolfhard, and she didn't hold back with her sentiments. She admitted that he was a lousy kisser and hasn’t improved all that much. Wolfhard recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, and that exact topic was brought up. Funny enough, the young actor didn’t take the comments to heart and provided a detailed description of his and Brown's painfully awkward first kiss on set:

You know what, I was fine with it. I don’t know, it was one of those things where the first, it’s just an interesting thing when you have to, like… My first on-screen kiss was with Millie, but I didn’t know how to approach that in any way. There was no just like, 'You’re gonna do this thing, and at the end of the take, you’re gonna kiss her.' "And then so I just, like, almost headbutted her… The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her, but I was twelve, so, you know. I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world.

Kissing on-screen definitely seems like a stressful thing, especially if you’re young and are doing it for the very first time. It’s nice to know that Finn Wolfhard doesn’t mind the comments his on-screen girlfriend shared. Though I wonder if they’ll discuss the matter at any point prior to filming Stranger Things 5.

Eleven has had some great moments over the past four seasons, and some of them involve boyfriend Mike. Although their relationship was a bit on the rocks in Season 4, they seemed to be closer than ever when fans last saw them. Of course, there's still the question of whether or not the two characters will be together by the series finale.

Aside from Finn Wolfhard’s kissing skills, Millie Bobby Brown has been spilling the tea on a number of topics related to the series. She’s also admitted that she doesn’t like waffles (as her character does) and also shed light on how the crew is able to work around this during production. When it comes to locking lips, you have to wonder whether Wolfhard has ever kissed Brown while her breath has smelled of Eggos. That certainly be something for the actor to joke about himself.

As for the upcoming final season, not much is known about what the series co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have planned. Millie Bobby Brown likes the idea of a musical ending for the Netflix show, while co-star Maya Hawke admitted she wouldn’t mind if her character, Robin, died. Fans are likely still mourning previous deaths on Stranger Things, but there's likely more heartbreak on the way. If we're lucky, this whole saga ends with a sweet kiss shared between Mike and Eleven -- one that's not "lousy" for either of the stars playing the roles.

Stream the first four seasons of Stranger Things using a Netflix subscription! Also, check out the Netflix TV schedule to see what’s coming to the platform this year.