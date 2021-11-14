After Red Notice Hits A Major Netflix Milestone, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds Respond

When Red Notice was first announced, it seemed destined to be a hit movie. With Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot sharing the screen, and a huge Netflix budget behind them, how could it not be? Though the movie was just released on the streaming platform , it’s already hit a major milestone. And now, the three stars are taking some time to thank their fans and celebrate their achievement.

This weekend, The Rock had a few different reasons to be excited about the film's debut. So, like any good 21st century A-lister, he tweeted about them:

RED NOTICE shatters opening day records for NETFLIX around the world 🌎🤯🙏🏾With outstanding 92% AUDIENCE SCORE!! 🍿🍿🍿👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 This was @sevenbucksprod’s first deliverable for a streaming platform. Critical we delivered for your families worldwide. THANK YOU!!! dj 🖤🕺🏽👊🏾🥃 pic.twitter.com/c9EFeaefwbNovember 14, 2021 See more

Combining huge viewership and a positive audience score from Rotten Tomatoes is no small feat -- and since his company, Seven Bucks Productions, co-produced the new streaming hit, his excitement is understandable. It’s also not a surprise he wasn’t the only cast member to be overjoyed by the news. Gal Gadot also tweeted to announce the news to her fans:

This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire #RedNoticeMovie team

Not to be left out, Ryan Reynolds seemingly took a break from listening to recent SNL musical guest Taylor Swift ’s Red re-release to make the announcement as well. And it's so on brand for the star:

WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version)

Red Notice’s huge opening weekend on Netflix was a long time coming. The film had to shut down production in early 2020 due to the pandemic and only resumed under strict COVID testing and quarantining precautions. When the film finally wrapped, Dwayne Johnson made it clear how grateful he was that they were able to finish the film given the unprecedented circumstances.

The action comedy follows FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson), who begrudgingly partners with an art thief, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to try to apprehend The Bishop (Gadot), a notorious thief that’s made it into Interpol’s most wanted list. Despite delivering on some adrenaline-fueled thrills and a sexy cat-and-mouse repartee between Hartley and The Bishop, the movie is rated PG-13 , which opens it up to a wider audience. It also had a limited run in theaters leading up to its streaming premiere, which makes its huge first-day streaming numbers even more impressive.