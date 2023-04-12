After Rumors Swirl About HBO Max’s Rebranding, The Company Confirms Name, Rebrand Date And More Details

2022 proved to be a somewhat tumultuous year for HBO Max, as it removed content from its service entirely, canceled multiple TV shows and scrapped the release of the (already filmed) Batgirl movie. And so far, 2023 is proving to be just as eventful for Warner Bros Discovery’s digital platform. In December, months after it was reported that the streamer would merge with Discovery+, it was rumored that the final product would receive a new name. Plans changed ever so slightly when it was later decided that that latter would remain intact (much to reality TV fans' joy). Yet the mega corporation has now confirmed the name change for the former while also revealing the rebrand date and more.

What Is HBO Max Going To Be Called Moving Forward?

Warner Bros Discovery held a public event today, during which it confirmed that HBO Max will simply become Max, as previously rumored. The renamed service will hold onto the key content that its premium cable channel cousin has produced over the years. However, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, it’ll also feature offerings from sister service Discovery+. And the refresh is happening fairly soon, as the powers that be announced that the official launch will occur on May 23.

This development is a further result of the high-profile merger between WB and Discovery, which was worth $43 billion and finalized in the spring of 2022. More immediately, this development comes on the heels of the young company upping the price of the Home Box Office’s streaming service. As it stands, the ad-less subscription costs $15.99 per month (which is an increase of a dollar from the previous price point), while the ad-supported tier remained at $9.99. Whether or not this rebrand and slew of content changes will encourage prospective customers to invest remains to be seen.

Why Is The Streaming Service Getting This Makeover?

Some may have been a bit surprised when they first heard that HBO Max would receive a new name. Many would surely argue that the brand is highly recognizable at this point. However, THR notes that Warner Bros. Discovery wants to open the floodgates and appeal to a larger swath of media consumers. Execs reportedly believe that some potential subscribers may have felt alienated by the well-known entertainment label, which is usually associated with substantial cash.

The corporation doesn’t appear keen on burying the Home Box Office’s powerful name in its entirety, though. JB Perrette – who serves as president and CEO of streaming and games at the media giant – appeared at today’s event and stressed that he and his colleagues are “preserving and protecting the most iconic trailblazing brand in entertainment.” He also commented on how they plan to handle the brand moving forward:

HBO is not TV. HBO is HBO. It needs to stay that way, which is why we will privilege it in the product experience and also not push it to the breaking point by forcing it to take on the full breadth of this new content proposition.

This is a major gamble if I’ve ever seen one but, if it pans out in WBD’s favor, Max could become a major power player in the entertainment business. It’s going to face stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Disney+, however, as both of those services have carved out firm places for themselves.

It goes without saying that this marks a major new era for Warner Bros Discovery. Not only that, but it could have major effects on the streaming sphere moving forward. We’ll just have to wait and see how it shakes out but, until Max’s debut, you can still access content as per usual using an HBO Max subscription.